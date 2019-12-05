Chris Paul Reveals How Houston Rockets Cheated Him Over Trade To Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul was left off-guard after finding out that he was traded by Houston Rockets to OKC in the offseason. Paul shared a great partnership with James Harden with the duo leading the Rockets to a franchise-record 65 wins in 2017-18. They lost to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals in seven games, with Paul missing the final two games due to a hamstring injury. In the 2018-19 season, Rockets reached the playoffs again, only to see their season derail by Warriors yet again.

Chris Paul trade to Oklahoma City Thunder

During an interview with The Undefeated, Paul revealed that Houston GM Daryl Morey told him a couple of days prior to his trade to OKC that he would not be traded. Speaking about the whole issue he said initially he was shocked. He said that he spoke to Daryl a couple of days before the trade and he said he wasn’t going to trade him (to Oklahoma City).

Chris Paul trade with Russel Westbrook

During the month of July, the Rockets finally managed to pull off the trade with Morey ultimately made deciding to send Paul to Oklahoma City, along with two first-round draft picks and two pick swaps, and bringing Russell Westbrook to the Rockets.

Daryl Morey doesn’t deny the claim, lauds Chris Paul

According to the report, although Morey didn’t directly respond to the claim that Paul made, Paul’s understanding of Morey’s message may have been misinterpreted as the Rockets GM apparently told Paul that there was a “slim chance” he would be traded. The Rockets general manager though gave credit to the former All-Star guard, saying he led Houston to the best years that the franchise has experienced since Hakeem Olajuwon played for the franchise.

Chris Paul career with Thunder

The 34-year-old guard is having a solid season leading the Thunder team. He is averaging 15.7 points, 5.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 19 games. While Paul may be considered many as the greatest player but he will end his career without achieving his ultimate goal — an NBA title.