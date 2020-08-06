Chris Paul For President? Dwyane Wade Backing 'good Buddy' CP3 To Spread His Influence

NBPA President and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul has garnered praise for his constant support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and for actively taking part in the fight against systemic racism. During a recent interview, Paul spoke about Breonna Taylor and how they plan to encourage people to educate themselves. In response to his interview, retired NBA icon Dwyane Wade tweeted about his friend's supportive views.

NBA news: Chris Paul president support from Dwyane Wade

I’ll vote for @CP3 to be my President when he’s ready to run🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/ZWiyoZdQiC — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 6, 2020

While Chris Paul is already the NBPA's president, Dwyane Wade wants him to run as the President of the United States of America. NBA fans were aware that Wade was only joking but they commended Paul for all the social work he is doing while also resuming his season with the Thunder at the NBA bubble. NBA fans also supported Wade's comment urging Chris Paul to run for president.

Wade, along with Paul, has been a frontrunner in using his social platform to help spread awareness about BLM, police brutality and systemic racism in the USA. Dwyane Wade was one of the first NBA stars to speak on George Floyd's death on May 25, demanding justice on social media. Both Chris Paul and Wade have been vocal about Breonna Taylor's murder. Taylor was a 26-year-old African-American emergency medical technician who was killed by police officers who barged into her house with a no-knock warrant on March 13. Wade's support for BLM dates back to 2015 when the three-time NBA champion released shoes with 'Black Lives Matter' written on them.

.@CP3's response to a basketball question: "It's about life, and who you are as a human being. Today is a sad day in that we lost two of the most powerful activists we've ever had - C.T. Vivian and John Lewis. The impact they had on America is unbelievable." pic.twitter.com/oFWdru1Vas — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) July 18, 2020

Chris Paul at the NBA bubble

Chris Paul busy on the court. Also busy leading from the sidelines. @CP3 | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/Olkw9nScVc — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 6, 2020

Paul is currently at the NBA bubble with his team, who have clinched a playoff spot for the 2019-20 season. They last defeated the Lakers in a 105-86 victory. Paul finished the game with a 21-point performance while shooting 8-of-12 from the field along with 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

(Image source: AP, Chris Paul Instagram – @cp3)