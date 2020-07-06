Chris Paul Opens Up On Fury Of Lakers Trade Veto And His Discussion With Kobe Bryant

Quick links:
In 2011, a blockbuster trade between Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets would have sent Chris Paul to the Lakers to play with late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Chris Paul recently revealed that because he and Bryant thought the trade would take place, they discussed a number of things before the move was eventually vetoed by then NBA commissioner David Stern. During a recent interview, the Oklahoma City Thunder guard revealed some details about the 2011 Chris Paul Lakers trade that never happened.
Chris Paul was recently on the Knuckleheads podcast with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles where he discussed his conversation with Kobe Bryant. Paul recalled that he and Bryant were already discussing their goals ahead of his move to the Lakers. Paul stated that he was on a call with his brother and agent, trying to find a way to get to New Orleans and then Los Angeles. However, his agent returned, and both of them were 'hot' after hearing that the trade was cancelled. Paul said he had already talked with Bryant about his trade. While the trade was almost considered finalised, Stern vetoed the trade which would have sent Paul to the Lakers, Pau Gasol to the Houston Rockets and Lamar Odom, Luis Scola, Goran Dragic and Kevin Martin to New Orleans Pelicans. At the time, the league owned the Charlotte Hornets. Paul was finally sent to the Los Angeles Clippers.
