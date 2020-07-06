Chris Paul Opens Up On Fury Of Lakers Trade Veto And His Discussion With Kobe Bryant

In 2011, a blockbuster trade between Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets would have sent Chris Paul to the Lakers to play with late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Chris Paul recently revealed that because he and Bryant thought the trade would take place, they discussed a number of things before the move was eventually vetoed by then NBA commissioner David Stern. During a recent interview, the Oklahoma City Thunder guard revealed some details about the 2011 Chris Paul Lakers trade that never happened.

Also read | NBA offered 'free-of-cost' services by adult webcam site from NBA restart date in Orlando

CP3 reveals he talked to Kobe Bryant before Chris Paul Lakers trade was vetoed

Chris Paul was recently on the Knuckleheads podcast with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles where he discussed his conversation with Kobe Bryant. Paul recalled that he and Bryant were already discussing their goals ahead of his move to the Lakers. Paul stated that he was on a call with his brother and agent, trying to find a way to get to New Orleans and then Los Angeles. However, his agent returned, and both of them were 'hot' after hearing that the trade was cancelled. Paul said he had already talked with Bryant about his trade. While the trade was almost considered finalised, Stern vetoed the trade which would have sent Paul to the Lakers, Pau Gasol to the Houston Rockets and Lamar Odom, Luis Scola, Goran Dragic and Kevin Martin to New Orleans Pelicans. At the time, the league owned the Charlotte Hornets. Paul was finally sent to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Also read | Reason behind Chris Paul fake laugh at Steve Kerr in 2018 explained by OKC star himself

“What if.....” Chris Paul comments on the potential Lakers trade in 2011 that was called off.



Full episode: https://t.co/UB3Mq7ioDp pic.twitter.com/pPpVHk6yQh — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) February 26, 2020

Also read | Chris Paul says Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was honoured in the best way possible during NBA All-Star game

Kobe Bryant death: Chris Paul's post after Kobe Bryant's untimely death in January

Also read | Why was the Chris Paul Lakers trade vetoed? Chris Paul Lakers trade

(Image source: Chris Paul official Instagram)