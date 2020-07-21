Chris Paul Reacts To Fans' Snitch Hotline Jokes, Says His Wife Told Him About Them

Following the NBA's announcement about the 2019-20 season restart in Orlando, Florida, the league released an extensive 113-page memo about their plans and rules for the NBA bubble and the restart. In the memo, there were details about an NBA snitch hotline, which enabled players to call and report other players they believe have been breaking safety protocols set by the league. As per The Athletic, multiple tips were submitted to the NBA snitch hotline to report several 'potential protocol violations' by NBA players. Following the revelation, fans started joking about Oklahoma City Thunder's star Chris Paul being the one who was reporting his players by calling the NBA snitch hotline.

Chris Paul reacts to all the NBA snitch hotline jokes made about him

Some players have received warnings from violations, sources said, as league ensures social distancing and mask protocols on campus. https://t.co/LSRX6cXWfP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 14, 2020

NBA fans started sharing memes about the All-Star guard on social media, convinced that Paul was the one calling the hotline on the regular. They referred to a 2019 game where Chris Paul bagged a point for Oklahoma City Thunder against Minnesota Timberwolves by pointing out a rule about not wearing the jersey properly. While talking to TNT's Ernie Johnson on Monday, the 35-year-old guard revealed how he found out about the tweets.

Paul revealed his wife was the one who informed him about the tweets. He himself was unaware of the tweets and admitted that he saw some when his wife sent him some of them. However, Chris Paul added that 'it is what it is' and he cannot change what people share on social media.

As of now, Bruno Caboclo and Sacramento Kings centre Richuan Holmes are among the few NBA players who have broken the league's safety protocols. They had to restart their 48-hour long quarantine process. If any player breaks the protocol, a warning will be issued. If they continue to break the rules, suspension and campus ban will follow.

Chris Paul snitch tweets

Play crazy and don’t wear your mask around Chris Paul if y’all want to..... pic.twitter.com/gqXMlwDI4j — Cameron Jacobs (@jacobs2124) July 14, 2020

Chris Paul in the bubble ratting out his friends: pic.twitter.com/nFDKqfTRKn — Frank Ojeda (@UCLADodgerFrank) July 14, 2020

Chris Paul looking out his window like pic.twitter.com/TCJf1qPgr2 — World B Expensive (@WorldBExpensive) July 14, 2020

Paul has led the Thunder to the sixth seed in the Western Conference, tied with the Houston Rockets at a 40-24 win-loss record. He was averaging 17.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists before the season was suspended on March 11. The Thunder will begin their seeding games at the NBA bubble by playing the Utah Jazz on August 1, 3:30 PM EST (August 2, 1:00 AM IST).

