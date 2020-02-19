Chris Paul Says Kobe Bryant Was Honoured In The Best Way Possible During NBA All-Star Game

After the NBA All-Star Game 2020, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul said that the best way to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant was to play the game like the players did today. The NBA All-Star Game 2020 was an emotional affair for players who have played with or against Kobe Bryant.

NBA All-Star Game 2020: Chris Paul on paying tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gigi

The NBA All-Star Game 2020 witnessed the league honouring the late Kobe Bryant. The members of Team Giannis paid their tribute by wearing Kobe Bryant’s No. 24 jersey. Meanwhile, all the members of Team LeBron were seen donning Gianna Bryant's No. 2 jersey.

Chris Paul had plenty of battles with Kobe Bryant during his stint with the Los Angeles Clippers. He said that the Lakers icon was honoured the right way. During the post-game interview, Paul said that for a lot of players, the moment was like a dream.

Love and Miss you Bean!! Was the first time I’ve played in the All-Star game without you. But one thing WE ALWAYS did was COMPETE!!! Hope we didn’t let you down!! 🙏🏾 #MambaMentality #Mambacita #ASW2020 pic.twitter.com/fwXMcK6t3p — Chris Paul (@CP3) February 17, 2020

NBA All-Star 2020 highlights

Team LeBron won the NBA All-Star Game 2020 by defeating Team Giannis in a 157-155 encounter. The game was held at the United Center in Chicago. Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 30 points while shooting 61.1% from the field and making 57.1% of his free throws. Chris Paul and LeBron James added 23 points each while Anthony Davis chipped in with 20 points. Ben Simmons and James Harden scored 17 points and 11 points respectively. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points, while Kemba Walker added 23 points.

