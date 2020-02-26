LeBron James Considers Himself 'emotionally A Wreck' After Kobe Bryant's Death

The world honoured the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant at the Staples Center on February 24 with a public memorial service. A day after the Kobe Bryant memorial, LeBron James revealed that he will 'never' have any closure regarding the Lakers legend's death. During his interview with ESPN, LeBron James did not confirm his attendance for the Kobe Bryant memorial at the Staples Center.

Kobe Bryant memorial: LeBron James reveals that he will never get closure after Kobe Bryant death

During the interview, LeBron James stated that there was never going to be any closure for him when it comes to Kobe Bryant's death. The Lakers will continue to carry his legacy and move on with heavy hearts and be happy for his family that is there, which is there will never be closure for LeBron James. James also added that the celebration was not only received by their families but the rest of the world as well.

After the Kobe Bryant memorial, LeBron James' agent Rich Paul told ESPN that James spent the event 'in his own space'. LeBron James added that he was emotionally a wreck, like everyone else close to Kobe Bryant. James has stated that talking about the situation is difficult for him, which could be why he did not speak or make a public appearance during the Kobe Bryant memorial. LeBron James last spoke about Kobe Bryant at the Lakers tribute to the legend during their first game after his death on January 26.

Kobe Bryant death: LeBron James' emotional speech during the Lakers tribute to Bryant

Was LeBron James at the Kobe Bryant memorial? LeBron posted on Instagram and Twitter ahead of the memorial

2/24 ♾💜💛 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 24, 2020

Though LeBron James was not personally seen at the Kobe Bryant memorial, he paid his respects to him via social media. On Twitter, he wrote '2/24' and added a purple and yellow heart. On his Instagram, he posted a photo consisting of the same symbols while adding a caption that said 'Mamba Forever'.

Kobe Bryant death: The LeBron James and Kobe Bryant bond

A day before Kobe Bryant's death, LeBron James crossed the Lakers legend on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Kobe Bryant's last social media posts were also about LeBron James, congratulating the younger NBA star. During Kobe Bryant's death, James and the Lakers were travelling back from Bryant's hometown Philadelphia.

The morning of his death, LeBron James was seen crying and hugging people after exiting the plane in LA. This NBA season, Kobe Bryant had started attending NBA games again thanks to his daughter Gianna. During some Lakers games, LeBron and Kobe Bryant interacted during the games, the photos of which James uploaded in his statement on Bryant and Gianna's death.

