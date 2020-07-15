NBA Snitch Hotline Confirms Numerous Protocol Violations At The Bubble: Report

Prior to the NBA restart in Orlando, the NBA had shared an extensive 113-page memo regarding the NBA restart and rules one need to follow while at the venue. The memo also included information about an NBA snitch hotline for players. As per reports, the hotline is for players to report their teammates or colleagues they think are breaking the rules.

Also read | Giannis admits he 'sucked' in first NBA bubble practice, will be ready for real tip-off

NBA snitch hotline: Are NBA players violating protocols?

Multiple tips have been placed into the NBA’s anonymous hotline to report protocol violations on campus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 14, 2020

Also read | Michael Beasley tests positive for COVID-19, returns home from NBA bubble: Reports

As per The Athletic's Shams Charania, multiple tips have been submitted to the NBA snitch hotline to report several 'potential protocol violations'. The NBA teams and players are currently at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, training together before the NBA 2019-20 season officially resumes from July 30. Charania also reported that several players have already received a warning from the league about their violations which reportedly include ignoring social distancing measure and mask protocols.

Some players have received warnings from violations, sources said, as league ensures social distancing and mask protocols on campus. https://t.co/LSRX6cXWfP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 14, 2020

Some reports stated that many players are irritated by the tips being reported. Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams also responded to Charania's tweet with a rat and two laughing emojis. During his recent interview with Bleacher Report, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie told his peers to not call the snitch hotline provided by the league. Though the Nets have travelled to the NBA bubble, Dinwiddie will be sitting out the NBA restart after testing positive for coronavirus last month.

Following Charania's tweet, NBA Twitter also pointed at Chris Paul as the person behind all violations. People shared memes about the All-Star guard on Twitter, saying that Chris Paul was probably who is calling the NBA snitch hotline the most. They referred to 2019 game where Chris Paul bagged a point for Oklahoma City Thunder against Minnesota Timberwolves by pointing out a rule about not wearing the jersey properly.

Also read | James Harden squashes coronavirus rumours, arrives at NBA Bubble in Orlando: WATCH

NBA players violating protocols: Twitter reacts to Chris Paul being the one who calls the NBA snitch hotline at the NBA bubble

Play crazy and don’t wear your mask around Chris Paul if y’all want to..... pic.twitter.com/gqXMlwDI4j — Cameron Jacobs (@jacobs2124) July 14, 2020

Chris Paul in the bubble ratting out his friends: pic.twitter.com/nFDKqfTRKn — Frank Ojeda (@UCLADodgerFrank) July 14, 2020

Chris Paul looking out his window like pic.twitter.com/TCJf1qPgr2 — World B Expensive (@WorldBExpensive) July 14, 2020

Players disciplined at the NBA Bubble

Currently, the Houston Rockets Bruno Caboclo and Sacramento Kings centre Richuan Holmes have broken the league's safety protocols and will have to restart their quarantine process. As per reports, Caboclo was reportedly unaware of the rule that he will not be allowed to leave his room during the initial 48-hour quarantine period after one arrives at the venue in Orlando. Holmes announced on Twitter that he 'briefly and accidentally' crossed the NBA campus to pick up some food delivery. As per rules, if players fail to follow the safety guidelines, they will be warned. If they continue to break the rules, suspension and campus ban will follow.

Also read | 16 NBA players with coronavirus: Who are they? Are NBA players sitting out?

(Image source: AP)