NBA Trade Rumours: Chris Paul Could Join Minnesota Timberwolves In Lucrative Deal

According to various NBA reports, Minnesota Timberwolves might be the team most likely to acquire Chris Paul before the NBA trade deadline in February. Some reports also mentioned that Paul's $85 million contract might be a 'major impediment' for Oklahoma City Thunder including the teams looking to acquire him. The 2021 free-agent class is also supposed to include various NBA All-Stars. Chris Paul's contract should be a chance for teams to spend big and acquire a superstar player.

NBA Trade Rumours: Chris Paul might be acquired by Minnesota Timberwolves

There were some doubts about Chris Paul’s investment level with OKC, but he looks totally and completely bought in. He’s really taken on the leadership role and is very vocal, especially with younger players. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) November 16, 2019

At first, rumours about the Miami Heat acquiring Chris Paul were doing the rounds. However, it is likely that OKC's Northwest Division rivals will try to acquire Paul. The reports further added that a team without any major free agent aspirations in 2021 would be a better choice for Paul. Hence a team like Timberwolves is a good fit for Paul. Chris Paul is averaging at 15.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while shooting 44.7% from the field and 41.1% from three-point range. Paul could be a good fill for the Timberwolves, whose point guard Jeff Teague is also another likely mid-season trade candidate of the Northwest Division. This is not the first time Paul has been linked with the Timberwolves. Before the NBA 2019-20 season started, an NBA report mentioned a trade scenario where Paul and Danilo Gallinari would be traded to Minnesota in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Gorgui Dieng and Jeff Teague.

