Chris Paul Trade: OKC Thunder Willing To Work With Teams Interested In CP3

Following Oklahoma City Thunder's exit from the 2020 playoffs, reports hinted at a Chris Paul trade. The 35-year-old veteran has been linked to multiple teams this season, along with, puzzlingly, reports that no team is willing to sign the veteran now. However, the Thunder are apparently talking to the Phoenix Suns, willing to discuss a trade before the season begins.

Chris Paul to Suns rumours emerge: CP3 to become part of Phoenix Suns roster?

The Thunder are showing an openness to working with Chris Paul on a trade to the team he wants to go to, per @TimBontemps pic.twitter.com/pIFOoohiSm — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) November 11, 2020

Up until now, Paul has been linked to teams like the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks and even the Los Angeles Lakers. However, ESPN's Brian Windhorst has reported that the Thunder are apparently in talks with the Phoenix Suns. Tim Bontemps of ESPN also stated that Oklahoma is willing to work with the team Paul wants to sign for.

Reports have spoken about the team wanting to rebuild, which could revolve around wanting to trade Paul. The Knicks, who have sufficient cap space, have reportedly made an offer for Paul. The Bucks and 76ers have also shown interest. The Lakers, who will need another guard this season, could also aim for Paul. The 10-time All-Star has reportedly spoken about playing for the big teams in either LA or New York.

However, Paul could be much more beneficial as a veteran for the Suns with Devin Booker on their roster. On the other hand, if he signs with the Bucks or Lakers, Paul could have a shot at bagging his first NBA title. This season, the Suns' roster comprising of Booker, Deandre Ayton, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Mikal Bridges excelled in the Orlando bubble but failed to make it to the playoffs. With Paul to guide the team, the young talent could advance to the postseason in 2021.

Oklahoma City Thunder PG Chris Paul is the talk of the town.



Locally I’m hearing there are at least 6 teams with expected interest in CP3: Bucks, Knicks, Mavericks, Jazz, Suns, 76ers



Have also heard that the Knicks have an offer lined up. pic.twitter.com/TnvuTFgc9e — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 10, 2020

Chris Paul salary and contract

This upcoming season, Paul will make $41.4 million. The following season, he will be given a $44.2 million player option. Paul led the Thunder to the postseason in 2019-20, averaging an impressive 17.6 points, 6.7 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

