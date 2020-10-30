CJ McCollum And His Long-time Girlfriend Elise Get Married In A Beautiful Fall Wedding

This week, Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum got married to his longtime girlfriend Elise Esposito. The photos of the wedding were shared online, as fans took to congratulating the player on social media. Elise – who's Instagram account is private – also shared some photos on the social media app.

CJ McCollum wedding: Blazers star gets married to girlfriend Elise Esposito

"A man’s greatest TREASURE is his wife - She is a gift from the lord," McCollum wrote as a caption on Instagram and Twitter. The couple posed while looking at each other, both wearing traditional white wedding outfits. They stood beside a white car, which had flowers pouring out of its trunk.

Who is CJ McCollum's wife?

Romans 13:8: “Owe no one anything, except to love each other, for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law." #Bendtheknee #IllbetheMrtoyoueDr pic.twitter.com/MczsGIcR17 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 23, 2018

In 2018, the 29-year-old guard announced his engagement to Elise Esposito. The couple had already been dating for a long time before McCollum proposed a day before training camp two years ago. In 2013, Esposito graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.A. in Behavioral Neuroscience. She continued her masters at Lehigh and studied at Columbia to become a dentist. Throughout the years, she has often been spotted at Trail Blazers games.

CJ McCollum net worth

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has agreed to a three-year, $100 million contract extension --- extending his current deal to five years and $157 million, his agent, Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports, tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2019

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the Trail Blazers star is worth $14 million. After he won the NBA's Most Improved Player award in 2016, McCollum signed a four-year $106.6 million contract with Portland. Last year, they finalised a three-year $100 million extension which will start from the 2021-22 season. McCollum also has a deal with Li Ning from 2017. Previously, McCollum was signed to Nike.

