CJ McCollum Believes A Third Of NBA Players Live Paycheck-to-paycheck

Basketball News

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard and NBPA Vice President CJ McCollum believes that at least a third of the NBA players live paycheck-to-paycheck.

CJ McCollum

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum spoke in a recent interview about the NBA minimum salary, COVID-19 outbreak and NBA lay offs during the suspension. During the interview, CJ McCollum stated that he thinks some NBA players are living paycheck-to-paycheck during the crisis. CJ McCollum also serves as the National Basketball Players Association's (NBPA) vice president. 

CJ McCollum discusses the NBA minimum salary, pay cut and lay offs

 

Also read | NBA coronavirus: Players stand to lose $600 million on 2019-20 season getting cancelled

NBA minimum salary: CJ McCollum thinks players with the NBA minimum salary could be living paycheck to paycheck

While speaking to ESPN, CJ McCollum stated that players who maybe did not budget correctly could be waiting for their next paycheck. He said that people with the NBA minimum salary could also be among those who might have a problem getting through without a paycheck. He further added that some players might have multiple people to take care of, which could be problematic since the suspension of the league. As per CJ McCollum's calculations, around 150 out of 450 players live paycheck-to-paycheck. The NBA season has been suspended since March 11. 

Also read | NBA pay cut: NBA could hold player salaries in escrow if games are cancelled during COVID suspension

NBA pay cut: The league wanted a 50% reduction in salary for NBA players

Also read | NBA pay cut: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to refuse NBA pay cut during NBA coronavirus suspension?

NBA lay offs: Larry H Miller Group takes decision towards Utah Jazz layoffs amid COVID-19 crisis

In the statement made by the Larry H Miller Group, they addressed the unfortunate layoffs. As per the statement, the company has worked towards reducing costs along with executive compensation but will have to let some employees go, which includes the Utah Jazz staff. In the statement made by the Larry H Miller Group, they addressed the unfortunate Utah Jazz layoffs. As per the statement, the Larry H Miller Group of Companies have worked towards reducing costs along with executive compensation. 

Also read | Utah Jazz will be downsizing 'small percentage' of workforce to cover losses

First Published:
