CJ McCollum Believes A Third Of NBA Players Live Paycheck-to-paycheck

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum spoke in a recent interview about the NBA minimum salary, COVID-19 outbreak and NBA lay offs during the suspension. During the interview, CJ McCollum stated that he thinks some NBA players are living paycheck-to-paycheck during the crisis. CJ McCollum also serves as the National Basketball Players Association's (NBPA) vice president.

CJ McCollum discusses the NBA minimum salary, pay cut and lay offs

NBA minimum salary: CJ McCollum thinks players with the NBA minimum salary could be living paycheck to paycheck

While speaking to ESPN, CJ McCollum stated that players who maybe did not budget correctly could be waiting for their next paycheck. He said that people with the NBA minimum salary could also be among those who might have a problem getting through without a paycheck. He further added that some players might have multiple people to take care of, which could be problematic since the suspension of the league. As per CJ McCollum's calculations, around 150 out of 450 players live paycheck-to-paycheck. The NBA season has been suspended since March 11.

NBA pay cut: The league wanted a 50% reduction in salary for NBA players

Sources: The NBA is proposing to the NBPA that players take a 50 percent paycheck reduction beginning April 15. The NBPA has counter-proposed a 25 percent reduction of paychecks starting in mid-May. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2020

NBA lay offs: Larry H Miller Group takes decision towards Utah Jazz layoffs amid COVID-19 crisis

Statement to ESPN from Larry H. Miller Group that owns Jazz pic.twitter.com/kEbLspmvqh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 3, 2020

In the statement made by the Larry H Miller Group, they addressed the unfortunate layoffs. As per the statement, the company has worked towards reducing costs along with executive compensation but will have to let some employees go, which includes the Utah Jazz staff. In the statement made by the Larry H Miller Group, they addressed the unfortunate Utah Jazz layoffs. As per the statement, the Larry H Miller Group of Companies have worked towards reducing costs along with executive compensation.

