Utah Jazz Will Be Downsizing 'small Percentage' Of Workforce To Cover Losses: Report

The NBA suspended their current season due to the coronavirus outbreak. Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert was the first player to test positive for the virus, causing the NBA to cancel their season. A month after the suspension, the Utah Jazz staff and the rest of the Larry H Miller Group of Companies will undergo some layoffs. Here is the statement given by the Larry H Miller group for the Utah Jazz layoffs.

Utah Jazz layoffs: Larry H Miller Group has decided for some Utah Jazz layoffs amid the COVID-19 crisis

Statement to ESPN from Larry H. Miller Group that owns Jazz pic.twitter.com/kEbLspmvqh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 3, 2020

Also read | Utah jazz players with coronavirus: Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert hits the gym after being cleared of coronavirus

Utah Jazz layoffs: Larry H Miller Group to let go of some Utah Jazz staff

In the statement made by the Larry H Miller Group, they addressed the unfortunate Utah Jazz layoffs. As per the statement, the Larry H Miller Group of Companies have worked towards reducing costs along with executive compensation. However, they have to let some employees go as, which included the Utah Jazz staff.

Also read | NBA suspended indefinitely as Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

The Larry H Miller group has connected everyone they have let go with employers who can hire immediately and will be focusing on keeping their community healthy. Previously, the Philadelphia 76ers had announced the salary reduction of employees with salaries over $50,000 per year. However, they reversed their situation after receiving both internal and external backlash. The NBA 2019-20 is currently suspended indefinitely while some recent reports suggest that the organization may consider cancelling the season.

Also read | Could Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz have spread coronavirus to other NBA teams they played?

Gail Miller net worth

According to The Richest, the Gail Miller net worth figure stands currently at $1.75 billion. Gail Miller acquired the ownership of 54 car dealers, the Utah Jazz and movie theatre chain after her husband passed away in 2009. Currently, she is the chairperson of the Larry H Miller Group of Companies along with the Salt Lake Community College.

Also read | Utah jazz players with coronavirusRudy Gobert's carelessness regarding coronavirus leaves Utah Jazz players frustrated