CJB Vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks Spanish Liga ACB Live

Club Joventut de Badalona (CJB) will face off against Unicaja Baloncesto Málaga (MAL) in a week one game of the Spanish Liga ACB. The CJB vs MAL match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 AM IST at the Palau Municipal d’Esports de Badalona, Spain on Tuesday, September 22. Here is our CJB vs MAL Dream11 prediction, CJB vs MAL Dream11 team and CJB vs MAL playing 11 predictions.

CJB vs MAL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Club Joventut Badalona and Unicaja Malaga will face off at the Spanish Basketball Liga regular-season game tomorrow. This will be the first game for both teams this season after COVID-19 postponed the start of the tournament. The teams had their last matches in the pre-COVID season against each other.

This encounter was won by Club Joventut de Badalona with a 101-86 point difference. Xabier Lopez-Arostegui scored a massive 20 points for the side, with 12 each from Conor Morgan and Nenad Dimitrijevic to take the game. Meanwhile, for Unicaja Baloncesto Málaga, Darío Brizuela scored 23 points, along with 14 points by Adam Waczynskiin a losing effort at the Euro Cup match.

Both teams had average seasons last year and will hope to start off with wins for the 2020-2021 season. Unicaja Baloncesto Málaga finished the league in 9th position last season, while Club Joventut de Badalona finished in 12th place out of 18 teams.

CJB vs MAL Dream11 prediction: Starting lineups

Club Joventut de Badalona predicted starting lineup

Nenad Dimitrijevic (C), Xabier Lopez-Arostegui (SF), Conor Morgan (PF), Ferran Bassas (PP), Pau Ribas (SG)

Unicaja Málaga predicted starting lineup

Alberto Diaz (PG), Axel Bouteille (SG), Adam Waczynski (SF), Carlos Suarez (PF), Ruben Guerrero (C)

CJB vs MAL Dream11 top picks

For Club Joventut de Badalona -

Ferran Bassas (PP), Pau Ribas (SG), Xabier Lopez-Arostegui (SF)

For Unicaja Málaga -

Adam Waczynski (SF), Alberto Diaz (PG), Axel Bouteille (SG)

CJB vs MAL Dream11 team

Ferran Bassas (PP), Ruben Guerrero (C), Xabier Lopez-Arostegui (SF), Pau Ribas (SG), Conor Morgan (PF)

CJB vs MAL Dream11 prediction

According to our CJB vs MAL Dream11 prediction Club Joventut de Badalona will win the match.

Note: The CJB vs MAL Dream11 prediction and CJB vs MAL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CJB vs MAL Dream11 team and CJB vs MAL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Club Joventut de Badalona Twitter