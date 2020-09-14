Giannis Unfollows ALL Bucks Members On Instagram; Sparks Trade Rumors To Raptors, Warriors

The Milwaukee Bucks' loss to the Miami Heat fuelled the already existing Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumours. However, the 25-year-old star denied a move away from Milwaukee after the 4-1 Game 5 loss. While reports speculated the Bucks' next move, highlighted with a possible Chris Paul trade, the reigning NBA MVP unfollowed the Bucks and all his teammates on Instagram, including his brother Thanasis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo unfollows Milwaukee Bucks, all teammates on Instagram

While Giannis did say that his move away from the Bucks is "not happening", he also spoke about staying with the team if they continue to win in an interview earlier this year. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the team is not as secure, especially after the recent unfollowing spree. As per a recent report by Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, the Bucks star met the team's ownership to discuss the franchise's future. As per Haynes' report, the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year had a private meeting with co-owner Marc Lasry. Giannis also unfollowed the Bucks staff on Instagram.

Giannis just unfollowed all of his teammates on instagram, and the Bucks.



We’re in the endgame. pic.twitter.com/tUP5T1sdiC — Bobby ❄️ (@IceBobbyy) September 12, 2020

Like last year, the Bucks had a disappointing offseason after leading the league during the regular season with 56-17 record. Giannis is currently signed with the Bucks under a $245 million five-year contract and will be eligible for a supermax extension after this season. While talking to Yahoo! Sports, Giannis had stated that he would not ask the Bucks for trade despite bowing out to the Heat in the playoffs.

Giannis trade: Giannis to Raptors/Heat on the cards?

Good morning Raptor fans. Let the hunt for Giannis begin, do your work Masai. — Sandro (@Insider6ix) September 12, 2020

The Clippers are expected to pursue a trade for Giannis, per @KevinOConnorNBA



Giannis reportedly has an “admiration” for Doc Rivers. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 9, 2020

So far, multiple teams have been reported to be interested in Giannis. While the Golden State Warriors have been linked with the Greek Freak for almost a year, the Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat are recent teams said to be interested in the Bucks icon. While the Bay Area is a popular option, reports state that Giannis playing alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson is highly unlikely. Before the Bucks lost to the Heat, there were also rumours about Giannis Antetokounmpo wanting to sign with the Heat as he was tired of a team only good for the regular season. Rumours about a Raptors-Giannis trade began after a Raptors reporter tweeted about the same, which caused fans to further speculate about the theory and possibilities.

(Image credits: Milwaukee Bucks Instagram)