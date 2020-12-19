Jerry West Leaked Audio 'thanking' Wilkes To Cause Trouble For Clippers, Kawhi Leonard?

The Los Angeles Clippers currently find themselves in a dicey situation after audio of executive Jerry West emerged on Friday, seemingly leaving a voicemail for Johnny Wilkes involving Kawhi Leonard. Earlier this week, Wilkes filed a lawsuit claiming he was promised $2.5 million by Clippers executive Jerry West to help lure Kawhi Leonard to LA in 2019. On Thursday, the Clippers released a statement of their own, claiming that the accusations made by Wilkes were "inaccurate" and the team was working alongside the NBA as an investigation continues to unfold behind the scenes.

ALSO READ: Still The Beginning For Some, NBA Preseason Nears Its End

Jerry West leaked audio: Clippers chief appears to thank Wilkes for Kawhi Leonard deal

In a voicemail obtained by TMZ, a man is reportedly heard thanking Wilkes for helping persuade Leonard to join the Clippers. Wilkes, who provided TMZ with the recorded audio dated July 1, 2019, said that the man who left the message was Jerry West. The 82-year-old West, who played and coached the Lakers was then reportedly heard referring to the current NBA Champions as a "s*** show".

ALSO READ: NBA Launches Investigation Into Kawhi Leonard's Trade To Clippers For The SECOND Time

The man on the recorded audio is heard saying, "Hey there, this is Jerry calling. I really want to thank you a lot for trying to help. I heard this morning that everyone over in the Lakers camp thinks they're gonna get him (Kawhi). I just find it hard to believe that he would want to go to that s*** show where he would not even get his name in the paper and he wouldn’t be the face of the franchise, that’s for sure. He might be the best player on the team, but hope things are well and again, I really really appreciate everything you’ve done.”

ALSO READ: NBA Fans Dig Up Talen Horton-Tucker's Old Tweet About LeBron James-Delonte West Rumours

According to reports from ESPN, Wilkes claims to be close friends with Kawhi and best friends with the NBA star's uncle, Dennis Robertson. In Wilkes' lawsuit, which was filed at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, he alleges that the Clippers and West now owe him $2.5 million as part of an oral agreement they made to compensate him for his help in getting Kawhi to sign with the team.

Kawhi Leonard says Johnny Wilkes, the man suing Jerry West for $2.5 Million, had nothing to do with his decision to join the Clippers



(via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/1sQ5hyIKzK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 18, 2020

However, after the Clippers suffered defeat against the Utah Jazz in their pre-season game on Thursday, Leonard, who was a free agent in 2019, denied the fact that Wilkes played any role in his decision to sign with the Clippers over the Lakers and Toronto Raptors.

The NBA will continue its investigation today on the recruitment of Kawhi Leonard because, again, who just willingly goes to the Clippers, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/SS7BTSDngq — BubbleWoj (@BubbleWoj) December 18, 2020

This has led to the NBA conducting a search into the matter with the Clippers, West and Leonard now under the microscope.

ALSO READ: James Harden Received Special Jet To Travel To Las Vegas For Parties Between Rockets Games

Image Credits - AP