Kawhi Leonard Could Sign Lucrative, Long-term Deal With Clippers To Challenge Lakers

Kawhi Leonard signed with the Los Angeles Clippers last year, right after his championship season with the Toronto Raptors. While the 29-year-old and Paul George were expected to make a deep playoff run, the Clippers ended up exiting during the second round against Denver Nuggets. This gave way to speculations about Leonard's future with the franchise, who would apparently want to win more titles.

Also read | Lakers' celebrity fan Snoop Dogg gets a SURPRISE gift from Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard

Will the Kawhi Leonard contract be renewed?

While previous reports hinted at Leonard's exit from the Clippers, the 2019 NBA Champion might stay with the team long-term. As per HoopsHype's Micahel Scotto, the league believes Leonard plans to stay with the Clippers – a development which came after Paul Goerge's contract extension. However, Leonard's tenure with the Clippers depends on his current contract, which has a player option next season with an opt-out clause.

Kawhi Leonard salary

Leonard is currently signed to a three-year $103,137,300 contract with the Clippers. As per Spotrac, his annual salary is $34,379,100. By next season, Leonard will have earned $101,090,925 with the Clippers if he does not choose his opt-out option.

Also read | Clippers star Kawhi Leonard comically reacts to Harrell's miss during pre-season game

Can there be a Kawhi Leonard trade?

If he does opt out, the league will have Kawhi Leonard as an unrestricted free agent in 2021. The Clippers, who were criticized for blowing their 3-1 lead during the playoffs, are apparently trying to aim for a title again this year. Blaming it on the team's chemistry, the franchise has made several changes to their roster, hoping to strengthen the team's bond.

This includes parting ways with Doc Rivers, before signing Tyronn Lue as their head coach. While they've signed Jordan, Nicolas BatumSF and Ky Bowman as free agents, the team's notable signing was Serge Ibaka – who is reunited with Leonard. Both played together with the Raptors, and are expected to share a good chemistry on the court, which is what the Clippers might need this postseason.

Also read | Clippers teammates unhappy with biased treatment towards Kawhi Leonard, Paul George?

All-Star forward Paul George has signed a maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers that’ll guarantee him as much as $226 million over the next five years, his agent Aaron Mintz of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2020

The Clippers signed George to a $226 million contract over the span of five years, which received mixed reactions from fans. Though it speaks about his loyalty to the team, fans wondered if re-signing him was a good decision. The extension will add to his $190 million, 4-year deal, which would pay him $35.4 million for the upcoming season.

This also follows reports hinting at problems between teammates, who are seemingly unhappy with the preferential treatment George and Leonard receive. The privileges were, but not limited to, allowing Leonard to apparently commute from San Diego, and letting them influence training sessions while also bringing in personal staff (guards and trainers).

The Clippers will open the season against the Los Angeles Clippers on December 22, 10:00 PM EST (December 23, 8:30 AM IST).

Also read | Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard free agency looming as 2020-21 season begins

(Image credits: LA Clippers Instagram)