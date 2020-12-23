NBA Scores: Paul George-led Clippers Tame Lakers In Battle Of LA, KD Trounces Warriors

The Los Angeles derby lived up to its billing the Clippers sealed a thrilling 116-107 win over defending champions Lakers on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST). Paul George, fresh from his new contract, was on fire, leading the Clippers charge along with Kawhi Leonard to seal the win for his side. While LeBron James and Co rallied to equal Clippers tally from 22 points down at one stage, but their charge tailed off as they eventually fell to defeat.

Lakers vs Clippers score: Paul George on form as Clippers win opening night clash

Los Angeles Clippers started the game gaining a 20-point advantage over the Lakers at the end of the first quarter. However, the defending champions stormed back in style gaining 18 points over the Clippers in the second quarter with the match evenly poised at 56-54. However, the third quarter saw Paul George come into his best, as he led his team’s charge and the Clippers extended their advantage to 11 points at the end of the third quarter. Lakers did their best to fight back but eventually fell seven points short, handing Clippers a deserved 116-107 win.

Paul George saw his reputation take a huge dip coming off the NBA Bubble in Orlando last season, but his performance on Tuesday reminded everyone of his talents. The 30-year-old repaid the faith placed in him by the Clippers and showed a glimpse of what he can do on his day as he led the Clippers charge with ease. As for Paul George points, the Clippers star scored 33 points, with six rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes on the court. Kawhi Leonard ended the game with 26 points, while new signing Serge Ibaka made his impact with 15 points.

Ivica Zubac, Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley all got into double figures in a complete team performance for the Clippers. For the Lakers, LeBron James scored 22 points, with Anthony Davis (18) and new signings Denis Schroder (14) and Montrezl Harrell (17) playing the supporting cast. Despite the defeat, the performances of Schroder who managed his first double-double for Lakers on debut and Harrell would please coach Frank Vogel as they look to mount a title defence.

NBA scores: Kevin Durant 'Nets' 20 as ex-team Golden State are brushed aside

Can't ask for a better start than this.



📼 HIGHLIGHTS 📼 pic.twitter.com/Pps1u8dhL4 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 23, 2020

Golden State Warriors started off their new season on the worst possible note as they were brushed aside by a Brooklyn Nets side led by Kevin Durant. The Nets dominated the proceedings romping to a 15 point lead in the first quarter, before adding on to the advantage in the second quarter, ending the second quarter with an 18-point advantage at 63-45. Nets sealed a further 10-point advantage in the next quarter before eventually settling for a 26-point win on the night. As for Kevin Durant points, the 32-year-old managed 22 points, with Kyrie Irving scoring 26, while Caris Levert also chipped in with 20. Steph Curry on his return from injury scored 20 on the night, with rookie James Wiseman accounting for 19.

(Image Courtesy: Clippers, Nets Twitter)