Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Feels Lakers Load Management Strategy Is 'whatever LeBron Says'

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: Los Angeles Clippers' head coach Doc Rivers recently made a comment on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers views on NBA load management.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Clippers

In a recent interview with ESPN, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James revealed his thoughts about NBA load management. Now, Los Angeles Clippers’ head coach Doc Rivers’ also commented on LeBron James’ views. In the post-match interview, Rivers stated that it is the Clippers’ philosophy to rest their players throughout the NBA season. Rivers added that he does not know what the Lakers’ philosophy is, but he thinks it will be in line with LeBron’s. In contrast to the Clippers’ views, James said that he would play if he is healthy.

Also read | Kawhi Leonard, Paul George are yet to train together says Clippers coach Doc Rivers

NBA 2019-20: Clippers’ head coach Doc Rivers comments on LeBron James’ load management views

Also read | NBA fines Clippers $50K for Doc Rivers opinion on Kawhi Leonard health

Earlier this season, the Clippers received negative comments from critics and fans for implementing their load management practice on Kawhi Leonard. In some games, Leonard did not play because the Clippers believed that he needed rest, and not due to any injury. LeBron James gave his opinion on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). James, who is playing his 17th NBA season, said that he does not believe in load management. As James is not aware of how many more games he will be able to able and how many kids will be watching, it is his obligation to play every game he can. The Clippers last defeated the LA Lakers during the NBA 2019-20 season opener on October 22 (October 23 IST). The next Lakers vs Clippers will be on Christmas, December 25 (December 26 IST) at the Staples Center.

Also read | NBA: Austin Rivers gets his father Doc Rivers hilariously ejected in Rockets vs Clippers match

Also read | Luka Doncic is a combination of James Harden, Larry Bird, LeBron James: Clippers' head coach Doc Rivers

Published:
