Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Feels Lakers Load Management Strategy Is 'whatever LeBron Says'

In a recent interview with ESPN, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James revealed his thoughts about NBA load management. Now, Los Angeles Clippers’ head coach Doc Rivers’ also commented on LeBron James’ views. In the post-match interview, Rivers stated that it is the Clippers’ philosophy to rest their players throughout the NBA season. Rivers added that he does not know what the Lakers’ philosophy is, but he thinks it will be in line with LeBron’s. In contrast to the Clippers’ views, James said that he would play if he is healthy.

Earlier this season, the Clippers received negative comments from critics and fans for implementing their load management practice on Kawhi Leonard. In some games, Leonard did not play because the Clippers believed that he needed rest, and not due to any injury. LeBron James gave his opinion on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). James, who is playing his 17th NBA season, said that he does not believe in load management. As James is not aware of how many more games he will be able to able and how many kids will be watching, it is his obligation to play every game he can. The Clippers last defeated the LA Lakers during the NBA 2019-20 season opener on October 22 (October 23 IST). The next Lakers vs Clippers will be on Christmas, December 25 (December 26 IST) at the Staples Center.

