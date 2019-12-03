Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Are Yet To Train Together Says Clippers Coach Doc Rivers

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers admitted that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have not yet trained on the same team together. He said so before the Clippers beat the Wahington Wizards on Sunday night. George and Leonard finished the game with a combined total of 65 points to lead the Clippers to a 150-125 victory. The Clippers currently have a 15-6 win-loss record this NBA season.

Doc Rivers admits Kawhi Leonard, Paul George ‘have yet to have a practice together’

While talking to reporters, Doc Rivers said that in his approximate 20 years of training, this is the first time his top two players have not once worked out together. Rivers added that they have undergone the training where they play against each other. However, Leonard and George are yet to play on the same team and line-up.

34 PTS / 66.7 FG% / 6 REB / 3 AST@kawhileonard records his fifth 30-point game of the season in 26 minutes. pic.twitter.com/avqCLVSFfD — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 2, 2019

Paul George had missed the first 11 games of the season due to two offseason shoulder injuries. He made his Clippers debut against the New Orleans Pelicans. In the 10 games he has played, Paul George is averaging at 23.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Leonard has an average of 25.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in 15 games. After both George and Leonard have started playing, Clippers have become one of the top contenders for the NBA 2019-20 title. The Clippers have won eight out of nine games after George's debut. The Clippers will next play the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, (Wednesday, 8:30 AM IST) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

