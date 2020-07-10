Montrezl Harrell Complains About His Quarantine Food, Fans Appalled By NBA's Arrangements

Denver Nuggets star Troy Daniels recently shared a photo of his NBA bubble meal on Instagram. The photo received negative reactions from fans, who expected the NBA meals in the bubble to be better and healthier. A few hours later, Los Angeles Clippers power forward Montrezl Harrell shared a photo of his own meal on Instagram, which received similar reactions from fans.

Also read | WNBA bubble vs NBA bubble meal: Women basketball players live with bed bug, NBA players food in bubble

NBA bubble meal: Clippers' Montrezl Harrell shares photo of NBA bubble meal during 48-hour quarantine

(Montrezl Harrell Instagram)

Also read | LeBron James ain't eating this: Isaiah Thomas reacts to NBA bubble meal, NBA players food in bubble, NBA meals in the bubble

NBA meals in the bubble: Fans react to NBA players food in bubble shared by Montrezl Harrell

Food in the NBA bubble changes after quarantines are completed. Player meals won't look like airline trays after the first 48 hours ... — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 8, 2020

It's supposed to become more of a real hotel experience -- in the three team hotels -- once you guys are no longer stuck quarantined in your rooms https://t.co/IO4E2j5kv5 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 8, 2020

After the images of Troy Daniels' meal were shared on social media, the NBA clarified that the boxed meals were being provided only during the initial 48-hour quarantine at the venue in Orlando, Florida. While the NBA provided an explanation, fans were still unhappy with the meals as they believe the league should have prepared better for their players, who will be risking their lives by playing during the COVID-19 crisis. In his photo, Harrell complained about the meal, saying that he would probably starve at the NBA bubble. Isaiah Thomas had shared the photo of Daniels' lunch, stating that there was no way Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James would be eating that meal when he arrives at Walt Disney World in Orlando. New York Times' Marc Stein reported that once the quarantine ends, the players will have a better hotel experience.

No way Bron eating this LOL https://t.co/mGWgPBbS6S — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 8, 2020

Also read | NBA bubble meal: How is the league coping with competition amid a pandemic? NBA players food in bubble, NBA meals in the bubble

The NBA teams will be staying at three different hotels – Gran Destino, Grand Floridian and the Yacht Club. As per reports, the kitchen staff will prepare most of the food, with outside orders being limited. Reports added that each team was paired with a Disney culinary team who spoke with the team's nutritionists to create menus as per the team's needs and player requirements. After the quarantine ends, players will have access to restaurants at the hotel – Three Bridges Bar & Grill, Victoria & Albert’s Chef Tables Dinner, Ale & Compass Restaurant, Cape May Cafe and Beaches, Cream Soda Shop, Toledo, Tapas, Steak & Seafood and Dahlia Lounge.

Meanwhile LeBron eating his golden corral pic.twitter.com/g0YTgGl3JC — K23 (@BucksFan023) July 9, 2020

this orlando bubble thing is already a failure lmaoo just cancel the season — President of Social Media (@EliteFlite) July 9, 2020

I have better lunches than this — ð»ð‘ˆð·ð´ð‘€ð´ð‘ðŸ§ðŸ„ðŸ¦Š (@LamarJacksonMVP) July 9, 2020

Idk if NBA players or US people eat different but where I live that's a tasty chicken with chimichurri c'mon — D. Bardales. D (@dbardd) July 9, 2020

Also read | Montrezl Harrell calls Clippers' locker room mood 'problematic' after Grizzlies loss: Montrezl Harrell news

(Image source: Montrezl Harrell official Instagram)