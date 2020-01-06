Montrezl Harrell Calls Clippers' Locker Room Mood 'problematic' After Grizzlies Loss

Los Angeles Clippers were touted as the early favourites for the NBA Championship this season. They signed 2018-19 NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the off-season to instantly become the team to beat. However, their season hasn't panned out the way they hoped for as they are placed 4th in the Western Conference standings with a 26-12 win-loss record.

Montrezl Harrell lit into his own team postgame - “We’re not a great team. We’re not a great team... I think that’s what we need to realize and wake up. We’re a team that still has to figure out things to win night in and night-out.”#Clippers pic.twitter.com/NEMjdIlYzV — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 4, 2020

Their poor performance in the 114-140 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night (Sunday IST) prompted a chorus of boos by the fans at the Staples Center. Speaking after their loss, Clippers star Montrezl Harrell admitted that not all of their problems are on the court. Harrell admitted that the locker room mood after the game was very problematic.

Watch: Montrezl Harrell speak out on the locker room issues

Montrezl Harrell on the vibe of the Clippers locker room after the Grizzlies loss:



"I don't know brother. That may be another problem right there." pic.twitter.com/Rqr6cmkUCf — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) January 4, 2020

Montrezl Harrell further added that he does not think the Clippers are a great team yet. According to the 25-year-old, the Clippers were a side that was just assembled in the off-season and that they needed more time to make their mark in the NBA.

LA Clippers and their recurring struggles

The LA Clippers have struggled for consistency this season. Several of the stars including the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have had spells on the sidelines and this has impacted their offence. Despite pulling off wins against their cross-city rivals LA Lakers twice this season, they have lost to teams they are expected to win with ease.

Paul George, Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell were ballin' today. #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/83BrQsTBDR — Clippers Nation (@ClipperNationCP) January 6, 2020

Clippers bounced back from their loss against the Grizzlies to beat the New York Knicks 135-132 on Sunday night (Monday IST). Montrezl Harrell had a major impact in the game, coming off the bench to register 34 points and six rebounds. Harrell combined with Luo Williams to score 32 of the team’s 47 points in the second quarter.

