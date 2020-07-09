NBA Bubble Vs MLS Bubble: How Are The Two Leagues Coping With Competition Amid A Pandemic?

After being suspended for months, the NBA and MLS will make their return this month at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. While the MLS in Back tournament began this Wednesday (Thursday IST) with a matchup between Orlando City and Inter Miami CF, the NBA season will officially resume on July 30 with a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz. The MLS championship game is scheduled for August 11, while the NBA Finals series will begin in September.

NBA bubble vs MLS bubble: Where will the players be staying?

As a part of the 'bubble' format, all teams and players advancing in the leagues will stay at the venue for months. Both leagues have released specific protocols for players and staff to follow, which restricts the players from leaving the venue. As Florida has become a hotspot for rising COVID-19 cases, people (and players) have voiced their concern regarding the safety of the venue as multiple players and members tested positive before the leagues even began.

Since teams recently travelled to Disney World, players started reacting to the amenities available to them at their respective venues. As a result of the many photos and videos posted online, fans started criticising the facilities for not providing the best for players who are risking their lives by playing for the league. The MLS players will be staying at The Swan and Dolphin hotels, while the NBA players are located at the Gran Destino, Grand Floridian and the Yacht Club.

NBA bubble vs MLS bubble: Players react to various amenities and food offered at the Orlando bubble

As more players travel to the Orlando bubble, more photos of the amenities are being shared. Toronto FC defender Omar Gonzalez was the first to share a photo of his lunch (soggy sandwich and a banana in a box) before the games began. His tweet received negative, especially with more players like Eriq Zavaleta sharing a photo of their food. Later, the NBA's Troy Daniels shared what his lunch looks like via his Instagram story paired with a facepalming emoji. Though the NBA lunch looks much better than what MLS players are being offered, people still pointed out that the players are not receiving what they were promised.

As per an ESPN report, each MLS team would be given their own team room, while the players would also have access to one of the hotel's restaurants and food delivery by UberEats and DoorDash. The facilities at the NBA bubble were similar, as each team was paired with a Disney culinary team who met with the team's nutritionists to create menus as per the team's needs. While fans kept criticising both MLS and NBA lunches, reports clarified like the lunches will change after the quarantine period ends. Another video shared on Twitter showed a snake spotted at the MLS bubble. Gonzalez also shared an update on the menu, revealed that after he arrived at the bubble, the food provided to them was not all bad.

NBA bubble vs MLS bubble: What were the amenities offered to the players?

MLS players at The Swan and Dolphin hotels

While hotels at the MLS bubble are not as luxurious as NBA hotels, each team will be given a private wing at their hotel, which will have 45 guest rooms, a suite for their manager, a club lounge and multiple meeting rooms. Players will be able to play ping pong, playing cards or playing video games at the lounge. The teams also have access to ten training centres equipped with 'full range of equipment'. Every team can work out and train for two hours, after which the area will be disinfected. Swimming pools for regeneration will also be available.

Players will also have one complimentary golf outing and fishing trip. This includes the "Grotto Pool" which has cabanas, tube rentals, water volleyball and water slides. Other outings include "bocce ball, soccer pool, teqball tables, giant Jenga, cornhole, spikeball, oversized Battleship and Connect Four, billiards tables and ping-pong tables." Movie nights will also be held for the players, with outdoor yoga and meditation also an option. MLS Employee Assistance Program will also offer help for any mental health concerns.

NBA players at the Gran Destino, Grand Floridian and the Yacht Club

NBA players will have access to similar amenities, though their hotels have a wider and fancier range of restaurants – Three Bridges Bar & Grill, Victoria & Albert’s Chef Tables Dinner, Ale & Compass Restaurant, Cape May Cafe and Beaches and Cream Soda Shop. The Grand Floridian also has Citrico’s and Narcoossee’s. The Gran Destino Tower at the Coronado Springs Resort will have Toledo, Tapas, Steak & Seafood and Dahlia Lounge – all located at the hotel's 16th floor. However, reports stated that the kitchen staff will also prepare most of the food, with outside orders being limited. Like MLS, mental care will be provided for players at regular intervals. NBA also reported that the Disney staff will follow strict protocols and maintain a distance from all NBA players.

NBA bubble vs MLS bubble: Fans react to the amenities offered to players before games restart

