Clippers Players Upset Over Preferential Treatment Given To Paul George And Kawhi Leonard

Basketball News

Recently, there have been reports about various Clippers players being unhappy about the preferential treatment Kawhi Leonard and Paul George receive. 

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have a good chance at bagging the NBA 2019-20 championship. However, conflicts and controversies have followed the Clippers this season. Montrezl Harrell had criticized the team for sidelining Kawhi Leonard due to 'load management'. Recently, there have been reports about various Clippers players being unhappy about the preferential treatment Kawhi Leonard and Paul George receive. 

Also read | Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's joint net worth, Clippers salaries and NBA careers so far

NBA: Doc Rivers under pressure for treating Kawhi Leonard and Paul George better than others?

According to sources, players have struggled to deal with the treatment Paul George and Kawhi Leonard receive off the court. Reports also point out that a star player does receive special treatment in the NBA. However, the situation with the Clippers seems to be tense than usual.

Also read | Paul George reveals his mother was driving force behind Clippers move, NOT Kawhi Leonard

Reports also add that George and Leonard also influence the Clippers practice routine. Players apparently think the team could work more. Kawhi Leonard also reportedly made the final decision to cancel a few walkthroughs earlier. Injuries, front-loaded schedule and Leonard have also reportedly created a light-hearted approach towards team practices, which many players disagree with. The Clippers are currently at a 31-14 (win-loss) record and ranked third in the Western Conference standings. Doc Rivers and Clippers are also trying to work on their chemistry issues as soon as possible. 

Also read | Kawhi Leonard and Paul George met at Drake's LA house to discuss Clippers plans: Report

The Clippers' 4-game winning streak recently ended after their 95-102 loss against the Atlanta Hawks. Kawhi Leonard is currently leading the Clippers with a 27.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5 assists while shooting 50.3% from the field. Paul George follows with a 23.5 point average per game. Their next game is against the Miami Heat on Friday night (Saturday morning IST). 

Also read | Kawhi Leonard, Paul George are yet to train together says Clippers coach Doc Rivers

Published:
COMMENT
