Clippers Players Upset Over Preferential Treatment Given To Paul George And Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Clippers have a good chance at bagging the NBA 2019-20 championship. However, conflicts and controversies have followed the Clippers this season. Montrezl Harrell had criticized the team for sidelining Kawhi Leonard due to 'load management'. Recently, there have been reports about various Clippers players being unhappy about the preferential treatment Kawhi Leonard and Paul George receive.

NBA: Doc Rivers under pressure for treating Kawhi Leonard and Paul George better than others?

Back at it on Friday in Miami. pic.twitter.com/92nQ4yOYqF — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 23, 2020

According to sources, players have struggled to deal with the treatment Paul George and Kawhi Leonard receive off the court. Reports also point out that a star player does receive special treatment in the NBA. However, the situation with the Clippers seems to be tense than usual.

Reports also add that George and Leonard also influence the Clippers practice routine. Players apparently think the team could work more. Kawhi Leonard also reportedly made the final decision to cancel a few walkthroughs earlier. Injuries, front-loaded schedule and Leonard have also reportedly created a light-hearted approach towards team practices, which many players disagree with. The Clippers are currently at a 31-14 (win-loss) record and ranked third in the Western Conference standings. Doc Rivers and Clippers are also trying to work on their chemistry issues as soon as possible.

The Clippers' 4-game winning streak recently ended after their 95-102 loss against the Atlanta Hawks. Kawhi Leonard is currently leading the Clippers with a 27.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5 assists while shooting 50.3% from the field. Paul George follows with a 23.5 point average per game. Their next game is against the Miami Heat on Friday night (Saturday morning IST).

