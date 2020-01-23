Kawhi Leonard And Paul George's Joint Net Worth, Clippers Salaries And NBA Careers So Far

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are two of the biggest NBA stars signed with the Clippers. The two players first shared the court together in 2019 as teammates and were signed with the team in July 2019.

Also Read | Kawhi Leonard Manages To Score Gamechanging, Ridiculous Dunk Over Mavericks' Luka Doncic

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combined net worth

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have a combined net worth that stands at an estimated $95 million. George has been estimated to be around $60 million, whereas Leonard has a net worth of $35 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Also Read | Paul George Reveals His Mother Was Driving Force Behind Clippers Move, NOT Kawhi Leonard

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard Clippers salary

Paul George is currently signed to a 4-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, which is worth $136,911,936. This includes an annual average salary of $34,227,984. George is set to earn a base salary of $33,005,556 in 2019-20. Kawhi Leonard, on the other hand, is signed to a 3-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers which is worth $103,137,300. This includes an annual average salary of $34,379,100. Leonard is set to earn a base salary of $32,742,000 in 2019-20, as per Spotrac.

Also Read | Zion Williamson Admits He Won't Be Able To Sleep At Night Ahead Of Much-awaited NBA Debut

How did Paul George and Kawhi Leonard join the Clippers?

Paul George recently opened up on the series of events that led him to join Kawhi Leonard at the Los Angeles Clippers. In an interview with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, George revealed that he had initially called Leonard to congratulate him on winning the NBA Finals with the Toronto Raptors and their relationship trickled from there on.

George stated that there have been countless meetings at Drake’s house in Hidden Hills (Drake had been good friends with Kawhi Leonard since meeting him in Toronto). He added that by July 1, the two had decided to put their plan in motion as Leonard told Clippers that he would be interested in playing for them if they could improve their roster by adding an All-Star-caliber player like George. Leonard and George later met in Los Angeles, followed by which George’s agent made a reach out to Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti in order to discuss a possible trade. Subsequently, a deal was worked out and this was how the LA Clippers got its two-star players.

Here is a clip of Paul George speaking about what it means to play at home in Los Angeles:

Paul George called to congratulate Kawhi Leonard on winning a championship and then “it took on a life of its own.” After countless text messages, phone calls and two meetings at Drake’s house 👀, they were both home in LA. Here’s why that meant so much to George. pic.twitter.com/7Hr6weE89r — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 15, 2020

Also Read | Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson Injuries Derail Warriors NBA Ratings By 51%, Claims Report

Image credits: Instagram | Kawhi Leonard & Paul George