Suns Vs Clippers Highlights: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Romp Past Suns In Big Win

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Phoenix Suns with a massive 120-99 lead on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST). The game took place at the Clippers home Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA. Paul George finished the game with 24 points for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard and Lou Williams chipped in 20 points. Montrezl Harrell (15 pts) and Ivaca Zubac (12 pts) also scored in double digits. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored team-high 19 points for the Suns. Deandre Ayton added 18 points and 12 rebounds. Frank Kaminsky scored 12 points. This was the Suns fourth straight loss.

The Clippers dominated during the Q3, extended their 5 point advantage to 21 points by the end. George and Leonard scored a total on 18 points, going on a 32-16 run and ending the Q3 with a 90-69 lead. Williams scored the first 11 points during Q4, including 3 three-pointers. After the initial few minutes of Q1, the Clippers did not trail for the remainder of the game.

Suns vs Clippers highlights: Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers player ratings

Los Angeles Clippers: Suns vs Clippers highlights

Kawhi Leonard – 7.5/10

Patrick Beverley – 5/10

Jerome Robinson – 5/10

Paul George – 8/10

Landry Shamet – 3.5/10

Montrezl Harrell – 6.5/10

Patrick Patterson – 5/10

Maurice Harkless – 3/10

Lou Williams – 7/10

Rodney McGruder – 6.5/10

Ivica Zubac – 6/10

Phoenix Suns: Suns vs Clippers highlights

Aron Baynes – 2/10

Jevon Carter – 4.5/10

Elie Okobo – 5/10

Mikal Bridges – 4/10

Frank Kaminsky – 6.5/10

Kelly Oubre Jr. – 6.5/10

Cheik Diallo – 4/10

Ricky Rubio – 3.5/10

Dario Saric – 4.5/10

Ty Jerome – 6/10

Deandre Ayton – 6.5/10

