Carmelo Anthony Thanks Kawhi Leonard And Paul George For Support, Calls Them 'real Ones'

"I don’t think he was treated the right way, how they kind of left him out there, being a future Hall-of-Famer. He’s still got a lot of basketball left", were the words of Clippers star Kawhi Leonard on the NBA's treatment of Carmelo Anthony. His teammate Paul George also spoke of Carmelo Anthony's absence from the NBA in a similar vein, saying, "I just hate the narratives that are created by him being back. Melo’s been a great player, he’s gonna be a great player. He’s playing terrific from start to finish. Shoutout Portland for opening that door back up for Melo." Lo and behold, Carmelo Anthony has more than proved them right, snapping up the Western Conference's Player of the Week award for Week 6.

Carmelo Anthony on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's support - "The real ones know what's going on. It's not them. I've never had any issues with any of my colleagues saying anything about me. It's the narrative that surrounds the game of basketball, that surrounds me."#Clippers pic.twitter.com/bAJO846iXN — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 4, 2019

Carmelo Anthony is the Western Conference Player of the Week.



Last time he got a Player of the Week award was 2014 👌



(H/T @TimBontemps) pic.twitter.com/oetMAyGkMk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 2, 2019

Now, Carmelo Anthony has praised the Clippers duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for their support, with the Portland Trail Blazers star labelling them as the "real ones". Anthony endured a year-long absence from the NBA since he was let go by the Houston Rockets last season. Portland Trail Blazers, however, knew that the 10-time NBA All-Star still has the goods to prosper in the NBA. After an underwhelming debut for the Trail Blazers, Carmelo Anthony has now helped the Trail Blazers to a 3-0 record during Week 6. As a result, the Portland Trail Blazers now have an 8-13 record in the Western Conference so far.

Carmelo Anthony, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George feature at the Staples Center

Carmelo Anthony's praise for the Clippers star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George came after Anthony's Portland Trail Blazers succumbed to a 117-97 loss against the Clippers at the Staples Center earlier this week despite Carmelo Anthony's best efforts. Paul George and Montrezl Harrell came to the fore for the Clippers as Kawhi Leonard's side registered their 16th victory in the NBA this season.

