Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Smash Clippers' Record Of Combining For Whopping 88 Points

The numbers from Friday night's Timberwolves vs Clippers game make for startling reading. At the Target Center on Friday night, the Clippers registered a 124-117 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This was their fourth consecutive win and 20th overall in the NBA this season. However, those numbers do not begin to tell even half of the story from the Clippers’ win.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard chain the Minnesota Timberwolves

On a night when Clippers' point guard Lou Williams missed out due to injury, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard more than made up for his absence. The sheer numbers the Clippers' star duo racked up against the Timberwolves provided an exciting glimpse into what coach Doc Rivers imagined their arrival would mean for the Clippers this season. 3-time NBA All-Star Kawhi Leonard finished with a massive 42 points on the night. 6-time NBA All-Star Paul George, however, went one, rather, four better and racked up 46 points in the Timberwolves vs Clippers game. None of the other Clippers players came anywhere close to these numbers.

.@Yg_Trece tonight:

■ Sets a new season-high with 46 points

■ Becomes the first Clipper to ever have 46+ points & 7+ assists

■ Earns the @Kia Performance of the Game pic.twitter.com/O9A4jdZUQR — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 14, 2019

This means that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for a total of 88 points at the Target Center. In doing so, the Clippers duo wrote their name in the franchise's history by becoming the first Clippers' teammates to score 40+ points in the same game. But that's not all. Paul George also became the first player in Clippers' history to register 46 points and 7 or more assists in a single game. To put it quite simply, George was unstoppable against the Timberwolves.

Interestingly, Leonard and George became the NBA's 21st pair of teammates to each score 40+ points in a single game. The last time the NBA witnessed a similar performance from a pair of teammates was, incidentally, last season. That instance also involved George, who combined with his Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook for, incidentally, 88 points against Utah Jazz last season.

