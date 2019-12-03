Carmelo Anthony Didn't Get Right Treatment From NBA, Claim Kawhi Leonard And Paul George

After a not so impressive debut for his new side Portland Trail Blazers, Carmelo Anthony proved his doubters wrong with some starring performances this past week. His performances were so good that he was awarded the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the previous week. Among all the buzz around Anthony, two of the bonafide stars in the league - Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have come out to defend Anthony from his haters.

Leading the @trailblazers to a 3-0 record during Week 6, @carmeloanthony was named Western Conference Player of the Week! #RipCity



22.3 PPG | 7.7 RPG | 2.7 APG pic.twitter.com/MvsN8nrmVh — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2019

Kawhi Leonard on Carmelo Anthony

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard spoke on Carmelo Anthony’s return to the league, saying that Anthony deserves to be in the league and still has a lot left in the tank. Leonard added that Anthony is for sure a future NBA Hall of Famer.

Kawhi Leonard on Carmelo Anthony’s NBA return - “I’m happy for him. He’s able to get an opportunity... It’s well deserved. I don’t think he was treated the right way, how they kind of left him out there being a future Hall-of-Famer. He’s still got a lot of basketball left.” pic.twitter.com/au8YvRXZvs — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 2, 2019

Paul George on Carmelo Anthony

Clippers teammate, Paul George praised the Trail Blazers for giving Carmelo Anthony the chance to come back and wished him luck for the season ahead.

Paul George on Carmelo Anthony’s NBA return- “It’s great… I just hate the narratives that’s created by him being back. Melo’s been a great player, he’s gonna be a great player. He’s playing terrific from start to finish. Shoutout Portland for opening that door back up for Melo.” pic.twitter.com/BZs9G5H3M5 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 2, 2019

Carmelo Anthony stats

Since returning to the NBA with the Trail Blazers, Carmelo Anthony is averaging 17.7 points, 6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Last week, Anthony averaged 22.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He scored a season-high 25 points against the Chicago Bulls on November 25th and helped his side to a 3-0 record in the week.

For real though, it just looks like people just don't want anything good for Carmelo Anthony. As if one Player of the Week award is worth losing their minds & clout chasing over. Melo had a good week, his team went 3-0, it wasn't expected, it's a feel-good story. Why ruin that? — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 2, 2019

Carmelo Anthony who returned to the NBA after being waived-off by the Houston Rockets in November 2018 is playing like he's got a lot to prove and for sure the Trail Blazers are benefitting from this.

