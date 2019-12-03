The Debate
Carmelo Anthony Didn't Get Right Treatment From NBA, Claim Kawhi Leonard And Paul George

Basketball News

Carmelo Anthony has silenced his haters after some starring performances for the Trail Blazers. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George support Melo against haters

Carmelo Anthony

After a not so impressive debut for his new side Portland Trail Blazers, Carmelo Anthony proved his doubters wrong with some starring performances this past week. His performances were so good that he was awarded the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the previous week. Among all the buzz around Anthony, two of the bonafide stars in the league - Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have come out to defend Anthony from his haters.

Also Read | ‘Carmelo Anthony's Apology Form’ Leaves NBA Fans, Critics Tight-lipped On Social Media

Kawhi Leonard on Carmelo Anthony

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard spoke on Carmelo Anthony’s return to the league, saying that Anthony deserves to be in the league and still has a lot left in the tank. Leonard added that Anthony is for sure a future NBA Hall of Famer.

Also Read | Carmelo Anthony Jerseys Sold Like Hot Cakes At Trail Blazers Store In Portland

Paul George on Carmelo Anthony

Clippers teammate, Paul George praised the Trail Blazers for giving Carmelo Anthony the chance to come back and wished him luck for the season ahead.

Also Read | Carmelo Anthony Wins NBA's Western Conference Player Of The Week Following Comeback

Carmelo Anthony stats

Since returning to the NBA with the Trail Blazers, Carmelo Anthony is averaging 17.7 points, 6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Last week, Anthony averaged 22.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He scored a season-high 25 points against the Chicago Bulls on November 25th and helped his side to a 3-0 record in the week.

Carmelo Anthony who returned to the NBA after being waived-off by the Houston Rockets in November 2018 is playing like he's got a lot to prove and for sure the Trail Blazers are benefitting from this.

Also Read | Carmelo Anthony Says This NBA Season With Trail Blazers Isn't A 'farewell Tour'-

