Disneyland To Remain Shut For A Month Due To Coronavirus; Netizens Hail The Decision

Disneyland recently sent out a statement where they revealed that they will shut down operations due to Coronavirus. It also stated that they will close parks in its Disneyland Resort in California, Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland Paris. In the statement, Disney revealed that will continue to pay the employees of the organisation during the closure.

The statement also said that there have not been any reported cases of coronavirus at Disneyland Resorts.

“After carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month".

A spokesperson from Walt Disney also said that due to the caution and the safety of the guests, they will be closing down the theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort.

It was reported that Disneyland Resort shall remain open till Monday, March 16, 2020, to help guests make necessary travel arrangements. It also said that they will monitor the situation and will take necessary advice from several and state officials and health agencies.

As per reports, this will be the fourth time that Disneyland has closed ever since its opening on July 17, 1955. The first time Disneyland was shut was due to President John F. Kennedy's passing away as he was assassinated in 1963.

Post that, it was shut was during the 1994 Northridge earthquake when it was closed to check for damages. Then later Disneyland was shut after the attacks of 9/11.

Apart from Disneyland, it was also reported that Universal Studios Hollywood will be shut starting from Saturday, March 14, 2020, and is expected to reopen on March 28, 2020. Check out Disney’s statement on their Twitter handle.

Disneyland's statement on their Twitter handle

Netizens react to Disney's news and appreciate their concern towards it. They also laud Disney for paying the employees at their time of closure. Take a look at some of the reactions of the netizens towards the issue.

Good call. Everyone needs to be staying home. — lacweal (@lacweal1) March 12, 2020

Longest closure in the park's history. This is some serious stuff. — GameplayXtreme + Disney (@RGameplayXtreme) March 12, 2020

Good! Thank you. — Rosie Postcard (@RPostcard) March 12, 2020

thank you for paying the cast members through this, people need that money — Green man (Querl Dox & Seteth) liker #Josi4Norris (@Silverjojo08) March 12, 2020

