Mark Cuban Opens Up On How He Tried To Talk Michael Jordan Into Joining The Mavs

Michael Jordan played for the Washington Wizards after he returned to the NBA in 2001. Many NBA teams were reported to want Jordan on their team, which included Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Mark Cuban discussed trying to convince Jordan to join the Mavericks while he was on the 105.3 The Fan.

How Mark Cuban tried to convince Michael Jordan to join the Dallas Mavericks

According to Mark Cuban, the day Jordan signed with the Wizards was when he was buying the Mavericks. Michael Jordan's agent David Falk then asked Cuban to go and meet with Jordan. Cuban revealed that he went to Falk's office where 'all the papers were right there'. He recalled talking to Jordan as he convinced him to not sign them and join the Mavericks.

While nothing certain can be said, reports state that Jordan would have had a better team if he had joined the Mavericks. Mavericks had reached the second round of the NBA playoffs during Jordan's first season back, and the Western Conference Finals in his second. Some reports also discuss a possibility of the team reaching the NBA Finals had Jordan been with them. With the Wizards, Jordan averaged 21.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game over two seasons. Recent reports also reveal that the Mavericks had also tried to negotiate a Jordan trade when he was drafted in 1984.

The man who drafted Michael Jordan, former Bulls GM Rod Thorn just told us on Kap + Co. on @ESPN1000 he had multiple offers on draft day 1984 for Michael Jordan. "We had really strong offers for Michael from both Philadelphia + Dallas. Plus other lesser offers. Couldn't do it." — David Kaplan (@thekapman) April 21, 2020

