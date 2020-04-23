Michael Jordan Received Trade Offers From Mavericks, 76ers: Ex-Bulls GM Rod Thorn

While Michael Jordan ended up playing with Chicago Bulls for most of his NBA career, there was a Michael Jordan trade on the cards before the six-time NBA champion ever played a game. While talking to ESPN, Chicago's David Kaplan and former Bulls GM Rod Thorn revealed details of a Michael Jordan trade that could have happened. Jordan was the No. 3 overall pick during the 1984 NBA Draft.

Michael Jordan Trade: A Michael Jordan trade in 1984 was on the cards?

The man who drafted Michael Jordan, former Bulls GM Rod Thorn just told us on Kap + Co. on @ESPN1000 he had multiple offers on draft day 1984 for Michael Jordan. "We had really strong offers for Michael from both Philadelphia + Dallas. Plus other lesser offers. Couldn't do it." — David Kaplan (@thekapman) April 21, 2020

According to former Bulls GM Rod Thorn, the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks both presented a 'strong offer' to Michael Jordan. While talking to Kaplan, Thorn revealed that many other teams also inquired about Jordan, but no offers were as good as 76ers or the Mavericks. However, he was aware that many teams were interested in the rookie from Wilmington, North Carolina.

The Houston Rockets had selected Hakeem Olajuwon as the top pick, while Portland Trail Blazers chose Sam Bowie. Though uncertain back then, Thorn chose Michael Jordan, who went to win six NBA championships with the Bulls.

Thorn shared that he watched Jordan play and knew he was the best out of all other players. He then went to talk to Dean Smith, the head coach at UNC and asked him about his opinion. Back then, Smith said that though he would never say it publicly, Jordan was the most talented player he had ever seen. However, Thorn did not go into the details of the offers made. While he was not completely sure, he revealed that he did not seriously consider the offers.

In The Last Dance, both Smith and Thorn have given their opinion on Jordan. The documentary's first episode took a look at his relationship with Smith, indicating that he had the most influence on the Bulls legend apart from his parents. Thorn, on the other hand, had stated how Olajuwon would have been his first pick as well, and no one at that time knew what Jordan would become. As per Thorn, he was glad he drafted him before the Olympics, as it made Jordan the most popular amateur basketball player in the world.

