Steph Curry Surprises USC Students By Showing Up During Their Online Class

The University of South California (USC) has conducted all their classes online since March 11 in an attempt to help curb the coronavirus outbreak. During an online class, USC students received a surprise when Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry joined them on Thursday (Friday IST). One of the USC students posted a small recording of Steph Curry during the lecture on her Instagram account.

Steph Curry joined some USC Students for their online class

Since the deleted tweet about Steph Curry talking to the USC Students was brief, it is unclear which class he addressed. The reason for his appearance is also not known. The clip began with Steph Curry talking mid-sentence, and also ended abruptly. Though unclear, Curry could have been speaking about coronavirus and its economic impact.

The two-time NBA MVP has been utilizing his time in quarantine to spread awareness about the virus and urged people to take all the necessary precautions. A day before, Curry conducted a live Instagram session with Dr Fauci about COVID-19, trying to solve any doubts people may have about the virus. Dr Fauci works as the director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), NIH.

Steph Curry Dr Fauci Interview clip

Dr Fauci tells Steph Curry that America can start thinking about getting back to sports when the COVID-19 curve starts to go down. However, Fauci didn’t give a specific date of when that will happen. Full clip here:



“You need to see the trajectory of the curve start to go down.” pic.twitter.com/9DCTP4Tdpr — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) March 26, 2020

Steph Curry Instagram: Curry informs fans about Steph Curry Dr Fauci interview live via Instagram

Steph Curry Instagram: Steph Curry on coronavirus outbreak

Steph Curry has also donated towards coronavirus relief, along with teaming up with organizations to feed thousands of school children who cannot go to schools amid the virus outbreak. He and his wife Ayesha Curry have also posted constantly on their Instagram accounts, updating people about their time in quarantine. Though the NBA suspension on March 11 was a direct result of Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert testing positive for the virus, Steph Curry was the first NBA player to be tested. As of now, there are 14 confirmed NBA members who have been infected.

