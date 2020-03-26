The Debate
Steph Curry To Hold A Coronavirus Q&A Along With Dr. Anthony Fauci On Instagram

Basketball News

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry will be holding a Q&A session on Thursday, March 26 at 10:00 AM PST (10:30 PM IST) focusing on COVID-19 awareness.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will be holding a Q&A session on Thursday, March 26 at 10:00 AM PST (10:30 PM IST) to talk about coronavirus. Steph Curry will hold the session with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who works for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), NIH. Steph Curry tweeted about the Q&A session, asking everyone to tune in to his Instagram.

Also read | Steph Curry isolation: urges people to practice social distancing for curbing coronavirus outbreak

Steph curry interview: Warriors star asks everyone to join him for the Steph Curry Dr Anthony Fauci Q&A

Steph curry interview: Steph Curry urges everyone to ask questions about the COVID-19

In his tweet, Curry stated that the session is for everyone and their doubts regarding the deadly virus. He asked people to use #SCASKSFAUCI as a hashtag to ask questions. NIAID’s Twitter and Instagram also shared the message on their Instagram and Twitter account. Curry is currently spending time in isolation, spending time with his family while occasionally posting updates on his social media accounts. 

Steph curry interview details: Steph Curry Dr Anthony Fauci coronavirus Q&A

Steph curry coronavirus Q&A: Steph Curry Dr Anthony Fauci coronavirus Q&A

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NIAID (@niaid) on

Also read | Barack Obama commends Kevin Love, Steph Curry and others who helped NBA workers

Steph curry interview: Dr Fauci has become a highly visible figure during coronavirus outbreak

Dr Fauci is currently the director of NIAID, which focuses on ‘research to understand, treat, and prevent infectious, immunologic, and allergic diseases’. On March 18, Dr Fauci had appeared as a guest on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take to spread awareness about the growing coronavirus pandemic. Dr Fauci was appointed as NIAID’s director in 1984, overlooking extensive research for over two decades. COVID-19 cases in the USA have crossed 68,000, while California alone has 2,500 cases. Authorities have been trying various methods to curb the outbreak while dealing with different conspiracy theories that have been providing people with wrong information.

Also read | Steph Curry spending NBA suspension watching his own highlights reel on repeat

NBA coronavirus update

The NBA suspended their ongoing season on March 11, after Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. However, Steph Curry was reportedly the first NBA player to get tested for the virus. Curry fell ill a few days before the suspension and was feared to have the virus. However, Curry only tested positive for seasonal flu. As of now, 14 NBA members have been confirmed to be infected. According to reports, the NBA is trying its best for a mid-June return, though they might have to conduct games without an audience.

Also read | Steph Curry filmed drinking wine through his mask by amused wife Ayesha Curry at home

First Published:
COMMENT
