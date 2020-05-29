Damian Lillard Calls Out Analyst Dan Orlovsky For Calling Him 'entitled' And 'spoiled'

A few days ago, Damian Lillard stated that he would not play if his team has no hopes of competing in the playoffs as per the Western Conference standings. Lillard's comment received mixed reactions as some people did not agree with his decision to sit out the games even as league officials scramble to draw up plans to safely resume the season. This included ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, who thought Lillard should not have said what he did. Damian Lillard called Dan Orlovsky out on Twitter, unhappy with the words that were used to describe him.

Damian Lillard calls out Dan Orlovsky on Twitter, asks him to watch his mouth

Entitled and spoiled? Mf watch yo mouth. My background , family, and character couldn’t be further FROM entitled and spoiled. I said what I said! https://t.co/yM30aU5xl2 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 28, 2020

On Thursday's (Friday IST) episode of Get Up, Dan Orlovsky discussed the Trail Blazers star, stating that Lillard's comments make him look like a 'spoiled and entitled brat'. He later tweeted about it, once again calling him entitled and questioning his decision. Lillard responded to his tweet this week and hit back at Dan Orlovsky.

While talking to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Damian Lillard had stated that if the league were to 'add a few games to finish the regular season', he would be sitting those games out. He added that the Trail Blazers do not have a chance to compete for the playoffs, so he will be there for the team but will not play. Lillard further explained that they have worked hard this season and there is 'a lot to look forward to and for a great reason'. He continued by saying said that the season feels like it is over to him as he has not played for a long time. Lillard also clarified that he is not undermining Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies but only wants an opportunity.

While the league is yet to release an official statement about an NBA return, they are currently inclined towards holding the season at Disney's Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Florida. They could finish the 72-game regular season or only play the playoffs. The Trail Blazers were behind the Grizzlies for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference with a 29-37 win-loss record. The Grizzlies were at 32-33.

(Image Source: NBA stats official Twitter)