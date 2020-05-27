Damian Lillard Won't Play On NBA Return If Trail Blazers Don't Have Chance For Playoffs

With the NBA reportedly considering a World Cup-style format to wrap up their suspended season, some NBA teams might lose their chance at contending for the playoffs. While some teams are eager to resume the season in any format, many teams are apparently unhappy with this new suggestion. Though the Portland Trail Blazers have been reported to be eager to restart the season, Damian Lillard recently stated that he will not play if his team has no hopes for the playoffs as per the Western Conference Standings.

Also read | Damian Lillard's iconic clutch shot during Game 5 vs OKC Thunder last year; watch video

Damian Lillard on the Western Conference Standings, NBA return date and Trail Blazers playoffs

While talking to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Damian Lillard stated that if the league says they are 'adding a few games to finish the regular season', he will not be participating. He added that if his team does not have an opportunity to play for the playoffs, he will be with his team but will sit out of the games. Damian Lillard further explained that they have worked hard to reach the spot they have and there is 'a lot to look forward to and for a great reason'.

Lillard further explained that he thinks if the team returns and their mind is right, they will be able to 'beat anyone'. He admitted playing without fans would be difficult and not playing for so long has made him feel like the season is already over. Lillard added that he is not getting younger and the fact that they might not get an opportunity to compete properly is 'weak' to him'. The 29-year-old point guard stated that he is not trying to undermine the Memphis Grizzlies and their efforts, but only wants an opportunity. Damian Lillard believes that it is the 'matchup people want to see'.

Also read | Damian Lillard shuts down April Fools day tweet about his trade from Portland to Lakers

Trail Blazers playoffs chances and Western Conference standings

Before the NBA season was suspended on March 11, the Trail Blazers were 3.5 games behind Ja Morant's Grizzlies for the playoff spot in the Western Conference. As per Lillard, it is not fair that the Trail Blazers lose their chance to play when they had 16 games remaining. Lillard was averaging 28.9 points this season, leading the team to a 29-37 win-loss record. While various reports suggest the season resuming at Disney World, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that NBA Commissioner wants to make a final call about the season by mid-June.

Also read | NBA return date: NBA's new playoffs format could benefit teams high up on the Western Conference Standings

NBA commissioner Adam Silver told Board of Governors today that he is aiming for a 2-to-4 week timetable on the decision about whether to resume season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 13, 2020

Also read | Damian Lillard stats and Trail Blazers playoffs: Lillard appreciates Carmelo Anthony, lauds his presence in Trail Blazers dugout

(Image source: NBA official site)