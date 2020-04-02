Damian Lillard Shuts Down April Fools Day Tweet About His Trade From Portland To Lakers

On the occasion of April Fools Day on Wednesday, a Los Angeles Lakers fan account tweeted about a Damian Lillard to Lakers trade. Damian Lillard, who has been with the Portland Trail Blazers for eight years, shut down the Lakers trade news himself. Lillard retweeted the tweet, reminding people that it was April Fools Day.

Lakers trade news: Fan account tweets about fake Damian Lillard to Lakers news

According to various reports, Damian Lillard is unhappy with the front office in Portland and is seeking a move away from the Trail Blazers.



The Lakers are top of his list of preferred destinations. Lillard is keen to play alongside LeBron James & Anthony Davis.



🔥🔥#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/QPQbPpvPDI — Lakers UK (@lalakersuk) April 1, 2020

Lakers trade news: Damian Lillard to Lakers tweet quashed

Dooooo yooooouuu knooooow what todaaaaay iiiiiis? lol https://t.co/PD3VeRQN8r — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 1, 2020

Fans react to the Damian Lillard to Lakers fake news

Lakers fans be like: "It still might be true." — Preston Devine (@devineinspired) April 1, 2020

Dude, I've been fooled twice already and it's not even noon! — Josh Carter ® (@joshuajcarter_) April 1, 2020

Most Trail Blazers fans laughed about the tweet while many believed that a LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard combination would be nice. While a team-up with the Lakers might win Damian Lillard an NBA championship, the Trail Blazers star has always reiterated his loyalty towards the team. Before the season was suspended on March 11, Lillard was averaging at 28.9 points and 7.8 assists per game.

When will NBA resume?

The league suspended the ongoing season after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Since then the NBA has been reportedly trying for a mid-June comeback. However, no official statement has been made. Reports also suggest that the NBA is considering playing the remaining season at a neutral location.

