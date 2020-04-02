The Debate
Damian Lillard Shuts Down April Fools Day Tweet About His Trade From Portland To Lakers

Basketball News

Damian Lillard, who has been with the Portland Trail Blazers for eight years, denied rumours by a fan account that he is considering a move to the LA Lakers.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Damian Lillard

On the occasion of April Fools Day on Wednesday, a Los Angeles Lakers fan account tweeted about a Damian Lillard to Lakers trade. Damian Lillard, who has been with the Portland Trail Blazers for eight years, shut down the Lakers trade news himself. Lillard retweeted the tweet, reminding people that it was April Fools Day. 

Lakers trade news: Fan account tweets about fake Damian Lillard to Lakers news

Lakers trade news: Damian Lillard to Lakers tweet quashed

Fans react to the Damian Lillard to Lakers fake news

Most Trail Blazers fans laughed about the tweet while many believed that a LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard combination would be nice. While a team-up with the Lakers might win Damian Lillard an NBA championship, the Trail Blazers star has always reiterated his loyalty towards the team. Before the season was suspended on March 11, Lillard was averaging at 28.9 points and 7.8 assists per game. 

When will NBA resume? 

The league suspended the ongoing season after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Since then the NBA has been reportedly trying for a mid-June comeback. However, no official statement has been made. Reports also suggest that the NBA is considering playing the remaining season at a neutral location. 

