Damian Lillard Grooved To 'Blow The Whistle' Mid-game After Embarrassing LeBron's Lakers

Dame Time continued for the Portland Trail Blazers as Damian Lillard's 34-point performance led the team to a 100-93 victory against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Late in the fourth quarter, Lillard sank a deep three-pointer over Anthony Davis and proceeded to dance after 'Blow The Whistle' started playing. Lillard finished the game with five assists and five rebounds while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc.

Damian Lillard dances to 'Blow The Whistle' during Lakers vs Trail Blazers playoffs Round 1 Game 1

During a postgame interview, Lillard was asked about his dance moves while on the court. Lillard explained his actions, saying that the East Oakland anthem was played and he had to acknowledge it and "go dumb for a second". Lillard refocused after dancing briefly and continued to shoot 6-for-13 from the three-point range while making 10-of-10 free throws. Fans loved Lillard's mid-game moves, sharing the clip on social media to celebrate the Trail Blazers' victory over LeBron James' No. 1 seeded Lakers.

"They played an East Oakland anthem, it was only right I go dumb for a sec."



Let 'em know @Dame_Lillard 🔥 pic.twitter.com/y3vBXbyyqi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 19, 2020

Fans react to Damian Lillard's dance moves to 'Blow The Whistle' while on the court

That’s cold blooded shit — KJ (@thegentleman4) August 19, 2020

He straight said “if you put th East Oakland anthem on I’m going dumb.” — Cloptor (@Cloptor650) August 19, 2020

Well if I drilled one from 35 feet in a play off game against lebron, I’d prolly do a two step myself. — bailey slone (@baileyslone8) August 19, 2020

After Lillard's little dance on the court, Jusuf Nurkic pointed at his wrist, indicating that Dame Time has begun. During his postgame interview, Lillard spoke about every game at the bubble being akin to a playoffs game, which prepared their team. Though Lillard was happy they won the first game and are playing the playoffs, he said the team has to "move on to the next one".

The Lakers, who were trailing 78-75 into the final quarter, tied the game at 78 after Kyle Kuzma's three-pointer. The Lakers even managed to bag a lead, extending it to 84-78 after Kuzma's free throws and a layup. The game went back and forth following Danny Green's layup, but Gary Trent Jr's three-pointer gave the Trail Blazers a 98-93 advantage, that was sealed by Nurkic's dunk.

The Lakers entered the series as the No.1 seed in the Western Conference, while the Trail Blazers beat Memphis Grizzlies in a play-in tournament this weekend to secure their postseason place. They also played without forward Zach Collins, who's out with an inflamed left ankle. The Lakers were without Rajon Rondo, who is out with a fractured thumb. Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday (Friday IST).

Damian Lillard points: 34 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST

Anthony Davis points: 28 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST

LeBron James points: 23 PTS, 17 REB, 16 AST

CJ McCollum points: 21 PTS, 5 REB

Jusuf Nurkic points: 16 PTS, 15 REB, 3 AST

Kyle Kuzma points: 14 PTS, 8 REB

Carmelo Anthony points: 11 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST

Danny Green points: 10 PTS, 2 REB

