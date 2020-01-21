Damian Lillard Sets Social Media On Fire With Record-breaking 61 Points Vs Warriors

The Golden State Warriors might have been extremely shambolic this season, but Damian Lillard made them look like a backyard side when he had the ball. Lillard ran through the Warriors on Monday, scoring a franchise-record 61 points to guide the Portland Trail Blazers to an emphatic win. The Trail Blazers secured a 129-124 overtime victory on Monday at the Moda Center against the Warriors, who knocked them out of the playoffs thrice in the last four years.

Damian Lillard: GOOD AT BASKETBALL. — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 21, 2020

Also Read: Russell Westbrook Joins LeBron James As Only Players With Triple-double Against All Teams

Warriors vs Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard's career-high 61 points take Trailblazers to victory

Also Read: Charles Barkley Brands Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson 'Stay And Kleph' On NBA Live Show

There hasn’t been much to cheer for the Trail Blazers this season and the win improves their record to 19-26 after a two-game losing streak. As for the Warriors, they are at a poor 10-35 aggregate and have lost 11 of their last 12 games. They could have enforced double overtime, but Jordan Poole's would-be game-tying three rimmed out in the final seconds. The Trail Blazers will certainly take Damian Lillard's career high performance well considering he scored a record 61 points off just 37 shots. Damian Lillard also added 10 rebounds and 7 assists on the night to cap off the Warriors vs Trail Blazers clash.

Also Read: James Harden Makes NBA History For All The Wrong Reasons; Misses 16 Three-pointers In Loss

Warriors vs Trail Blazers: Fans go beserk on Lillard's career-high performance

Fans went berserk on social media after Damian Lillard’s career-high, astonishing individual performance in the Warriors vs Trail Blazers games. Many celebrities and NBA players joined in congratulating the four-time All-Star for his efforts. Damian Lillard joined a select list of James Harden, Tracy McGrady, David Robinson and Michael Jordan as the only players with 60 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in a game since the NBA/ABA merger. Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Damian Lillard's career high 61 points

Also Read: Kyrie Irving Defends Leadership Style With NFSW Quote, Asks Critics To Mind Their Business

Dame Lillard looking at the Warriors after the Blazers Game. pic.twitter.com/ItR8iJAKu6 — cameron grant (@iCoolCam101) January 21, 2020

WOW WOW WOW. I only wish I could have interviewed @Dame_Lillard after that epic performance but this isn’t about me. 🤪 Unbelievable game! We are so lucky to get to watch him play this game night in and night out. (One more WOW) #RipCity — Brooke Olzendam (@brookeolzendam) January 21, 2020

Dame going off!!🔥 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 21, 2020