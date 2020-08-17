Carmelo Anthony Claims Damian Lillard Is 'the Top Guy' He's Ever Played With

Over the course of his 17-year-long NBA career, veteran Carmelo Anthony has played with a number of NBA greats like Paul George, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Amar’e Stoudemire. Anthony started playing for the Portland Trail Blazers this season, who clinched their playoffs spot on Saturday IST led by Damian Lillard. While talking to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Anthony revealed that Lillard is the "top guy" he's played with.

Carmelo Anthony reveals his impression of Damian Lillard

While talking to Haynes, Anthony revealed that 30-year-old point guard is at "top" for him. "I've never played with someone who lifted his team on the court with his play and as a leader. He genuinely cares for his teammates," Anthony added. "What he's been able to do is amazing. He's the top guy I've played with."

During his career, Anthony has been part of teams with NBA All-Stars, MVPs and current or future Hall of Famers. Lillard, with whom Anthony is yet to complete a season, finished the 2019-20 campaign while averaging 30 points and 8 assists as led his team to their seventh consecutive postseason appearance.

Congrats to @carmeloanthony of the @trailblazers for moving up to 15th on the all-time SCORING list! pic.twitter.com/h8FWiN0Z6u — NBA (@NBA) August 9, 2020

Anthony also went on to mention Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, who won the NBA MVP award during the 2000-01 season, so he could explain his comments more. The 36-year-old forward mentioned that when Iverson was on the "tail end" of his career when he was playing with the Denver Nuggets. Anthony has played with "some great players", but Lillard is at the top for him because of the way he "elevates his game and others".

Lillard stats: Damian Lillard bubble MVP

NBA Bubble Awards for seeding games:



MVP: Portland’s Damian Lillard

Coach: Phoenix’s Monty Williams — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 15, 2020

After being a free agent for months, Anthony signed with the Trail Blazers after he was waived by the Chicago Bulls after a trade from the Houston Rockets. The veteran has frequently spoken about his rapport with the team, saying that he would be okay with ending his career with them. Anthony has been an asset for the team, averaging 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 38.5% from the three-point range. The team beat Memphis Grizzlies 126-122 during the play-in tournament to advance to the playoffs and will face the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in Round 1 on Tuesday (Wednesday IST).

Lillard has led the team to the playoffs, determined to make their performance at the NBA bubble count. "If I'm showing frustration, it might spread to the team," Lillard told Haynes. He agreed that it is his job to keep the team motivated on and off the court, encouraged so they can perform as good as they can.

While Lillard knows it is impossible to control what happens during the season, he knows the team can control the amount of work they put in. Lillard, Anthony and the Trail Blazers will face the Lakers on Tuesday, August 18, 9:00 PM EST (Wednesday, August 19, 6:30 AM IST).

