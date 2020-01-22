Damian Lillard Net Worth, Endorsements, Rap Albums And NBA Career

Damian Lillard is a popular basketball player, who currently plays for the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA. Since being drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers as the 6th overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft, Lillard has gone on to achieve many feats in the game. He has proved to be one of the best point guards in the league where he has been impressing the fans with his stellar performances on a nightly basis.

Damian Lillard net worth and salary

As of 2019, Damian Lillard has a net worth that stands at an estimated $41 million, according to Forbes. He is currently on a five-year deal with the Trail Blazers which is worth $140 million, but the star guard is expected to get a supermax extension worth $191 million. According to Spotrac, Lillard is set to earn a base salary of $29,802,321 in 2019-20.

Damian Lillard rap albums

Damian Lillard is also a hip-hop artist and rapper and goes by the name of Dame D.O.L.L.A., which stands for Different On Levels the Lord Allows. His debuted his first studio album The Letter O in October 2016, under his moniker. He soon released his second album Confirmed which came out on the very next year on October 6, 2017. Damian has also released a few singles as lead artist and has only been featured once in Brookfield Duece's 2015 song 'I Wish I Could Tell You'. He also released a third album Big D.O.L.L.A last year. He has also boasted a number of endorsement deals with brands like Adidas, Spalding, Panini, Foot Locker, JBL, Powerade, Biofreeze and Moda Health. However, his exact earnings from these endorsements have not been revealed.

Damian Lillard's career-high performance against the Warriors

Damian Lillard topped his own franchise by scoring high on Monday night when he led his team to a 129-124 overtime victory against the Golden State Warriors by scoring 61 points and establishing a team-best with 11 3-pointers. Lillard had previously scored 60 points during a 119-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in November, breaking the club record at the time.

Damian Lillard going 16-of-16 from the free throw line also tied the franchise record for most free throw makes without a miss... pic.twitter.com/Yp4WHyNhQm — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) January 21, 2020

Image credits: Instagram | Damian Lillard