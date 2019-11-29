NBA Trade Rumours: Kevin Love Could Fit Trail Blazers' Squad Alongside Damian Lillard

Since the start of the season, there were rumours that the Portland Trail Blazers is finding a third player to help Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum to take the team to the top. According to the Bleacher Report, Trail Blazers are keeping an eye on Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the past few months. The report states that the Trail Blazers can get their “ideal third wheel” in Kevin Love. Earlier, Matt Ellentuck at SB Nation suggested that San Antonio Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge may join Cavaliers in exchange for Kevin Love.

Also Read l SAS vs LAC Dream11 NBA prediction, top picks, schedule and all other game details

For his work in the community.



For his work in mental health awareness.



Congratulations to @kevinlove, the @nbacares Community Assist Award winner for October 2019! 👏 pic.twitter.com/3JC2pbMeYZ — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 14, 2019

Also Read l NBA Trade Rumours: Could DeMar DeRozan make a sensational return to the Raptors?

San Antonio Spurs may welcome Kevin Love from Cleveland Cavaliers

San Antonio Spurs have been in decent form and they have not been terrible this season. However, they need someone who can elevate their performance. That’s where Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers comes in. Another US-based report suggested that San Antonio Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge may join Cavaliers in exchange for Kevin Love. This trade may just happen down the road as Spurs could use a player like Kevin Love on their side.

Also Read l NBA: US Army Sergeant's surprise for son during 76ers vs Kings game wins the internet over

Miami Heat have eyes on Chris Paul and Kevin Love

According to recent reports, Miami Heat has eyes on Chris Paul of Oklahoma City Thunder and Kevin Love of Cleveland Cavaliers. Many believe that if the Heats bring in Chris Paul and Kevin Love, that would maximise chances of winning the championship. Some also believe that if Heats gets these two, they could get two All-Star-caliber players who are very reliable scoring options.

Also Read l BKN VS BOS Dream11 NBA prediction, top picks, schedule and all game details