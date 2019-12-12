Damian Lillard Appreciates Carmelo Anthony, Lauds His Presence In Trail Blazers Dugout

Portland Trail Blazers' point guard Damian Lillard is quite pleased to see Carmelo Anthony perform well for his side. Lillard shared his admiration for the 10-time NBA All-Star stating Anthony is a 'joy' to have around.

.@RebeccaHaarlow finds out what it's like to have Melo back in the NBA on the Blazers before the @nyknicks take him on tonight. pic.twitter.com/gJdESuBb0c — MSG Networks (@MSGNetworks) December 11, 2019

Carmelo Anthony's stats justifying his NBA return

Carmelo Anthony joined the Portland Trail Blazers only in November when he signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Oregon-based franchise. After struggling initially with the Trail Blazers, Anthony picked up well as the games progressed. He was also named the Western Conference Player of the Week for December 1 after averaging 22.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Carmelo Anthony is averaging 15.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists so far with the Trail Blazers.

Portland Trail Blazers have won five games and lost six times since Carmelo Anthony made his debut, which is a decent output considering the Trail Blazers were struggling in the Western Conference before Anthony was signed.

Damian Lillard showers praise on Carmelo Anthony

Teammate Damian Lillard understands the quality Carmelo Anthony has brought to the Trail Blazers as he appreciated Anthony's presence in the locker room. During an interview with MSG Network, Lillard revealed that Anthony's addition to the squad means that there's another huge personality in the locker room, who people respect. Lillard also admired the balance Anthony brings to the Trail Blazers squad.

"It’s been a joy to have him on our team.” - Damian Lillard on Carmelo Anthony

The Trail Blazers bounced back from back-to-back defeats in the league to beat the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Damian Lillard starred for the Trail Blazers with 31 points, two rebounds and six assists while Anthony scored 16 points. Portland Trail Blazers sit 11th in the Western Conference with a 10-15 (win-loss) record. Up next for the Trail Blazers is the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

