Giannis Antetokounmpo Channels Inner Zidane, Headbutts Moe Wagner In Bucks Vs Wizards Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo headbutted Washington Wizards big man Moe Wagner during the first half of the Milwaukee Bucks game on Tuesday (Wednesday morning IST). Giannis had been fouled multiple times during the game and went over to headbutt Wagner after a charge call. Giannis was called for a flagrant 2 foul and ejected immediately after the altercation. Fans reacted to Giannis' loss of temper on social media, comparing the incident to Zinedine Zidane's 2006 FIFA World Cup final headbutt on Italy's Marco Materazzi.

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo's young fan surprises him with art project she worked on for a year

Giannis headbutt: Giannis ejected after headbutting Moe Wagner during Bucks vs Wizards

Giannis ejected: Will Giannis Anetokounmpo be fined/suspended for headbutting Moe Wagner?

This was Giannis' third overall ejection during his seven-year career with the Bucks. Based on previous situations, Giannis could receive a one-game suspension. Hasheem Thabeet (2013) and Kevin Garnett (2015) were both suspended after headbutting a player from the opposite team. In 1993, John Starks was fined $5,000 by the NBA for the same.

Also read | When Giannis Antetokounmpo turned down an offer to workout with LeBron James in 2018

People compared the Giannis headbutt to Zidane's 2006 incident, where the French captain was red-carded for headbutting Materazzi in the chest. People also compared the incident to John Starks headbutting Reggie Miller during the 1993 playoffs between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. Wizards star Bradley Beal, who is currently sidelined, replied to Giannis' headbutt with some angry emojis. While no official statement has been made, Giannis is expected to be suspended before their next game.

Also read | NBA scores: Harden's Rockets take down Giannis' Bucks in nail-biting 120-116 showdown

Giannis headbutt compared to Zidane headbutt, fans react on social media

Giannis went half Zidane! https://t.co/r22x6HvBrd — Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) August 12, 2020

I’m gonna call it:



GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO IS NOT PLAYING ON THURSDAY pic.twitter.com/uyqKlsH8QR — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) August 12, 2020

Giannis just wanted to chill tonight https://t.co/fXVehI4ZVw — Ahmed🇸🇴/Justice for Breonna & Elijah (@big_business_) August 12, 2020

The Bucks have already clinched their playoff spot while reigning at the top of the league and will face the Memphis Grizzlies before starting the playoffs. Though the Bucks might not need to win the upcoming game, they are still trying to find their momentum at the NBA bubble after an extended hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Giannis is also in line to win his second NBA MVP award and was named as one of the three finalists. Despite missing Giannis, the Bucks triumphed over the Wizards 126-113, with Brook Lopez scoring a game-high 24 points.

Also read | James Harden avoids questions about Giannis Antetokounmpo as race for NBA MVP gets tighter

(Image source: NBA)