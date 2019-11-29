Damian Lillard Bizarrely Designs New Shoe Inspired By A Heckler He Humbled In Orlando

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard certainly knows how to take care of hecklers who try to trash-talk with him. During the game against Orlando Magic, one of the fans tried to do the trash-talking to disrupt Lillard’s game, but he had no idea that his decision will backfire big time. Lillard exploded in the second half scoring 34 points. His outburst set a Trail Blazers record for points scored during a half and helped the team defeat the Orlando Magic 124-114. Inspired by the incident that occurred in Orlando, the Trail Blazers star is all set to launch signature shoes called 'Hecklers'. The shoe was inspired by a fan who was shouting at Lillard during a game in Orlando. The shoe launch is slated to take place in January.

NBA: Damian Lillard shoes

Talking about his inspiration for his new collection on a US show, the 29-year-old spoke about how the fan wouldn’t shut up. He just kept talking and talking and talking. Lillard added that after scoring at the first-half buzzer, he was walking off the court, but the fan was still talking.

Dame really designed a shoe after a heckler he humbled in Orlando 🤣 @brkicks pic.twitter.com/kYt7apoHE9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 27, 2019

Lillard said that he then confronted the fan and told him that he was going to get the Magic in trouble if he kept talking. The whole second half, they couldn’t stop me. He hit 11 of his 15 attempts in the second half, including going 5 for 8 from 3-point range. He finished the game with 41 points. It was the 17th time Lillard scored 40 or more in a game.

NBA: Damian Lillard to launch Dame 6

Adidas reportedly gave Lillard another contract worth $100 million over 10 years after he made his first signature shoe. Having signed a deal with Adidas, Lillard is awaiting the release of his sixth signature shoe. The first Dame 6 to release will be called “Ruthless” after Lillard’s “personality on the floor.”

