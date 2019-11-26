Carmelo Anthony Gets Emotional With Son Kiyan After Breaking NBA Record With Trail Blazers

Carmelo Anthony is slowly finding his shooting range back after the Portland Trail Blazers star dropped 25 points to help his team to 117-94 win over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. After been out of the game for more than a year, it was obvious that Melo was a little rustic and will need some time to adjust. Anthony made his debut for the Blazers in their 115-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

Speaking during the postgame interview, Anthony said that he is starting to get the feel and his flow back. He said that he is just taking it one day at a time.

Bulls vs Trail Blazers

Carmelo Anthony showed that he still has the capability to perform at a big level in spite of being out of the game for almost a year. CJ McCollum added 21 points while Damian Lillard chipped in with 13 points and 12 assists as Portland snapped a four-game losing streak. For Bulls, Zach LaVine dropped 18 points. LaVine was just 1 for 5 on 3-pointers two days after making 13 of 17 while scoring a career-high 49 points at Charlotte.

NBA: Carmelo Anthony celebrates with son Kiyan

Anthony’s 25-point game against Bulls helped him push past Alex English for the 18th spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. It was a time for celebration and his wife Lala, who was watching the game courtside. She made sure to FaceTime their son Kiyan, while it all happened so he could witness his father make history.

NBA: Carmelo Anthony performance for TrailBlazers this season

Anthony has averaged 13.0 points while shooting 34.1% from the field and 31.3% from three-point range. The forward was efficient against Bulls, hitting 10 of his 20 shots and going 4-of-7 from the arc. People were sceptical about the contribution from 10-time All-Star for a team with title aspirations. But Anthony silenced the critics on his comeback following his disappointing spell with the Houston Rockets last season.