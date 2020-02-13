Damian Lillard Ruled Out Of NBA All-Star Game After Suffering Groin Injury Vs Grizzlies

Damian Lillard sustained a groin injury during Portland Trail Blazers' game against Memphis Grizzlies. The Trail Blazers star will now sit out of the NBA All-Star Game 2020 scheduled for this weekend. Lillard played 37 minutes against the Grizzlies, scoring 20 points and 10 assists in his side's 104-111 loss. The 29-year-old addressed his injury after the game, stating he will be forced to miss the All-Star game while also being ruled out of the 3-point challenge.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard suffered a right groin strain (grade 1-2) and is unlikely to participate in Sunday night’s All-Star Game, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 13, 2020

NBA All-Star Game 2020: Damian Lillard ruled out after groin injury

Damian Lillard admitted that he was indeed looking forward to the NBA All-Star Game 2020, but will sadly sit out due to the injury. Lillard further revealed that he will be present at the United Center in Chicago for the All-Star weekend and will also play a part in the festive celebration.

Damian Lillard injured his groin against the Grizzlies and will not participate in the All-Star Game or 3pt contest. Hopes to be ready for Blazers next game. #RipCity

🔗https://t.co/qOA12wzeUS pic.twitter.com/zU7dv7KSGh — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) February 13, 2020

Lillard also mentioned Phoenix Suns point guard Devin Booker as a possible replacement for him in the NBA All-Star Game 2020.

Dame after confirming that he'll miss the All-Star Game: "Hopefully Devin Booker -- somebody like -- will get the spot."



(via @NBCSNorthwest)pic.twitter.com/hClNrk7nPR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 13, 2020

Lillard is having a stellar season in the NBA. The 29-year-old is averaging 29.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists this season. Lillard has also chipped in defence with 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocks per game. With Lillard pulling the strings, Trail Blazers sit ninth in the Western Conference with a 25-31 (win-loss) record.

Trail Blazers vs Grizzlies highlights: Damian Lillard groin injury

Damian Lillard is reportedly slated for an MRI scan on Thursday, which will help reveal the extent of his injury to the Trail Blazers. Lillard is ruled out of Trail Blazers' upcoming clash against New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night (Saturday IST). It remains to be seen how many games will Lillard be forced to miss with his latest injury.

