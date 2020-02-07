Union Budget
Damian Lillard To Pick Up The Mic During NBA All-Star 2020 Weekend

Basketball News

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will reportedly perform as Dame D.O.L.L.A. at the NBA All-Star 2020 weekend at the United Center in Chicago.

Damian Lillard

It will be a fifth All-Star appearance for Damian Lillard next weekend as he kits up for Team LeBron at NBA All-Star 2020. With 29.6 points per game this season, Damian Lillard has more than justified his NBA All-Star 2020 selection, leaving little doubt on his place on Team LeBron. However, kitting up for the Western Conference will not be the only thing Damian Lillard will be doing at the home of the Chicago Bulls, United Center. Dame D.O.L.L.A., (Damian Lillard's rap name) will also pick up the mic during the All-Star weekend in Chicago. 

Also Read | NBA All-Star 2020 Snubs: Devin Booker & Bradley Beal Snubbed, Trae Young, Lou Baffled By Picks

Dame D.O.L.L.A. to make an appearance at NBA All-Star 2020

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will pick up the mic at the NBA All-Star 2020 weekend. Damian Lillard, who goes by "Dame D.O.L.L.A." in the music world will perform alongside the likes of hip-hop stars and Chicago natives Chance the Rapper and Common. Interestingly, Damian Lillard has released three music albums in the since 2016. Dame D.O.L.L.A.'s latest was an album by the name of "Big D.O.L.L.A.", which released in August last year. If there were any doubts about Damian Lillard's capabilities on the mic, a point worth noting is that Dame D.O.L.L.A. has collaborated with the likes of Paul Rey, Lil Wayne and Dupre in the past. 

Also Read | NBA All-Star 2020: LeBron James, Giannis Headline West And East Rosters; Starters Revealed

Also Read | Jayson Tatum Celebrates NBA All-Star 2020 Selection With Son Deuce After Celtics Win

Damian Lillard is also known to belong to the fiery mould on the mic. The Trail Blazers star was earlier involved in a minor "beef" with Shaquille O'Neal. On a podcast earlier last month, Damian Lillard said that he believed he was a better rapper than the Lakers legend. Damian Lillard and Shaquille O'Neal also went at it on Soundcloud later. 

Also Read | NBA All-Star 2020 Reserves Rosters Announced, Warriors Miss Out For 1st Time Since 2012

