Damian Lillard To Pick Up The Mic During NBA All-Star 2020 Weekend

It will be a fifth All-Star appearance for Damian Lillard next weekend as he kits up for Team LeBron at NBA All-Star 2020. With 29.6 points per game this season, Damian Lillard has more than justified his NBA All-Star 2020 selection, leaving little doubt on his place on Team LeBron. However, kitting up for the Western Conference will not be the only thing Damian Lillard will be doing at the home of the Chicago Bulls, United Center. Dame D.O.L.L.A., (Damian Lillard's rap name) will also pick up the mic during the All-Star weekend in Chicago.

Dame D.O.L.L.A. to make an appearance at NBA All-Star 2020

Unique wrinkle for NBA All-Star Weekend: Portland's Damian Lillard will perform musically during Saturday night events in Chicago, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will pick up the mic at the NBA All-Star 2020 weekend. Damian Lillard, who goes by "Dame D.O.L.L.A." in the music world will perform alongside the likes of hip-hop stars and Chicago natives Chance the Rapper and Common. Interestingly, Damian Lillard has released three music albums in the since 2016. Dame D.O.L.L.A.'s latest was an album by the name of "Big D.O.L.L.A.", which released in August last year. If there were any doubts about Damian Lillard's capabilities on the mic, a point worth noting is that Dame D.O.L.L.A. has collaborated with the likes of Paul Rey, Lil Wayne and Dupre in the past.

New album alert 🚨



BIG D.O.L.L.A.



Available 8/9 on all platforms! It’s my 3rd album and my best. Make sure y’all go support on Friday!



Dame (D)ifferent (O)n (L)evels (L)ord (A)llowed#DameDOLLA #BigDOLLA #FrontPageMusic @FrontPageMusic pic.twitter.com/dzmfXWwRQi — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 7, 2019

Damian Lillard is also known to belong to the fiery mould on the mic. The Trail Blazers star was earlier involved in a minor "beef" with Shaquille O'Neal. On a podcast earlier last month, Damian Lillard said that he believed he was a better rapper than the Lakers legend. Damian Lillard and Shaquille O'Neal also went at it on Soundcloud later.

