Damian Lillard Ruins Andre Iguodala's Heat Debut As Former Warriors Star Ends Exile

Damian Lillard was left frustrated during the Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz match-up last week. A goaltending call was overlooked by the game referees. There was none of that drama when the Portland Trail Blazers hosted a resurgent Miami Heat side at the Moda Center on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra opted to hand deadline day acquisition Andre Iguodala a debut on the night. However, Andre Iguodala's debut did not quite go according to plan for the three-time NBA champion.

Also Read | Damian Lillard Reveals 'respect' For Russell Westbrook After Embracing Rockets Star

Iggy making things happen 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0cGFmo7A6S — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 10, 2020

Andre Iguodala debut ends in a disappointing defeat for Miami Heat

Speaking before the game, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said that he didn’t know if Andre Iguodala was ready to start. He had not played a single game in the NBA in nearly eight months. Regardless, the Heat coach decided to throw the former Warriors guard into the deep end during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers. If Miami Heat fans expected the Iguodala debut to end in favour of the Heat, they were left bitterly disappointed as Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard spoiled Andre Iguodala’s party.

Also Read | Damian Lillard Accuses Russell Westbrook Of Intensifying Recent Trash Talk Between Them

#MIAvsPOR Final: HEAT 109 - Trailblazers 115

🔥 Dragic 27pts, 7asts, 4rebs

🔥 Robinson 19pts, 6rebs, 3asts

🔥 Crowder 18pts, 11rebs, 3asts, 2stls

🔥 Adebayo 13pts, 12rebs, 7asts, 3blks

🔥 Jones Jr., 11pts, 3rebs pic.twitter.com/wLEsSLprFI — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 10, 2020

Days after Damian Lillard dropped a game-high 42 points against Utah Jazz, he was once again the showstopper at the Moda Center on the night. The 2020 NBA All-Star finished with 33 points, four rebounds and eight assists as the Iguodala debut ended in sour fashion for Miami Heat.

Also Read | Damian Lillard To Pick Up The Mic During NBA All-Star 2020 Weekend

A deadline day move saw Miami Heat move for the wantaway star Andre Iguodala. Iguodala reportedly threatened to sit out the entirety of the season if he were denied a trade. Miami Heat then swooped in for the three-time NBA champion as they looked to add some veteran help on and off the court. The Andre Iguodala trade involved a two-year extension worth a reported $30 million with a team option for the second year.

Also Read | Damian Lillard Net Worth, Endorsements, Rap Albums And NBA Career