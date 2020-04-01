Lakers Confirm Both Team Players Being COVID-19 Free After 2-week Quarantine

Two weeks ago, two Los Angeles Lakers players were tested positive with COVID-19. The team stated that both players were asymptomatic and would be placed a 14-day quarantine. On Monday (Tuesday IST), the Lakers revealed that both the players are now symptom-free.

Also read | LeBron James and Kevin Durant officially released their first rap song back in 2018

Lakers players COVID-19 free: Players are now free of coronavirus

The Lakers players completed their 14-day home isolation. Lakers say that all players are currently symptom free of COVID-19, but they will continue to follow health & safety guidelines set by government officials, NBA & the Lakers — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 31, 2020

Lakers players COVID-19 free: Lakers players are symptom-free after a 14-day quarantine

After Kevin Durant and three other unnamed Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for coronavirus, the Lakers decided to test their team as they were the last to play against the Nets. The players were also placed in a 14-day quarantine. The tests came back two days later, and reports claim that two players were tested at a time. While being tested, the players did not even leave their vehicles. According to reports, the Lakers will continue to follow all the precautions recommended by the government.

Kevin Durant coronavirus update

Durant has not had symptoms and was among four positive test results on the Nets. The two-time NBA Finals MVP's message is one for everyone to heed: Stay quarantined. https://t.co/7E58fcyFjm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

Also read | LeBron James continues Taco Tuesday tradition by feeding 1,300 people for COVID-19 relief

Lakers players COVID-19 free: Lakers players like LeBron James and AD on the coronavirus outbreak

Lakers stars like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Alex Caruso have commented on the issue, mentioning how many people refuse to take the virus seriously. Caruso revealed that while the test was uncomfortable, it is necessary and people need to stop taking it lightly. While speaking to a newspaper, Davis stated that the virus can be tricky, as many people can feel fine even after contracting the virus. However, that doesn't mean one should be careless and ignore the precautions recommended.

Also read | NBA suspension: LeBron James makes fun of his own Kawhi Leonard-style laugh on Instagram live session

Lakers coronavirus: LeBron James on the COVID-19 situation

LeBron James recently appeared on the Road Trippin Podcast, where he spoke about how people should self-quarantine. While he is aware that people go and meet people during spring break, they should stay at home and self-isolate. The two-time NBA MVP also added that after the NBA resumes play, he will never hi-five people anymore. LeBron James has kept his fans updated about his quarantine experience through his Instagram stories and posts.

NBA suspension

The NBA suspended their season on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. As of now, 15 NBA members have been confirmed to have the virus. Apart from the Lakers, Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell and Celtics Marcus Smart have also been cleared of COVID-19. Though the NBA is trying to make a mid-June return, no official statement has been made. As of Tuesday (IST), COVID-19 cases in the USA have crossed 188,000, including 3890 deaths.

Also read | Kevin Durant coronavirus: Does LeBron James have coronavirus?