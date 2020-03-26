Giannis Antetokounmpo Hints At Lakers Move Next Season After Girlfriend Admits Being A Fan

The battle for the NBA MVP award was heating up before NBA chairman Adam Silver made the decision to suspend the league due to the coronavirus outbreak earlier this month. Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James were the two frontrunners for the award before the league was suspended. However, things could be different next season as both players could be playing for the LA Lakers.

NBA suspension could open Giannis Antetokounmpo Lakers' move

Giannis Antetokounmpo hints LeBron James linkup after girlfriend admits to being a Lakers fan

Giannis reaction to his GF saying she was a Laker fan Growing up 😈#lakeshow #lakers #NBApic.twitter.com/YORG1IQ1vi — ShowtimeForum (@ShowtimeForum) March 26, 2020

In a recent Instagram live video, Giannis Antetokounmpo's girlfriend Mariah Danae confessed that she was a Lakers fan while growing up as a kid. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been in prime form as they helped Lakers to the top of the Western Conference before the league was officially suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, LeBron James led the Lakers past Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks. NBA fans and experts claim that the race for the NBA MVP award is over with LeBron James in pole position to bag the award by a huge majority.

Giannis Antetokounmpo or LeBron James - Who should win the NBA MVP award?

Giannis Antetokounmpo still holds a solid lead over Lebron James and the rest of the field in the MVP race. 70 members who cover the league took a survey, 60 of the votes went to Giannis while 10 went to Lebron. pic.twitter.com/EnFtTwkMVA — SportsByDavis (@sportsbydavis) March 24, 2020

