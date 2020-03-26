The Debate
Giannis Antetokounmpo Hints At Lakers Move Next Season After Girlfriend Admits Being A Fan

Basketball News

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo could link up with LeBron James in Los Angeles after girlfriend reveals her long-term admiration for LA Lakers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

The battle for the NBA MVP award was heating up before NBA chairman Adam Silver made the decision to suspend the league due to the coronavirus outbreak earlier this month. Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James were the two frontrunners for the award before the league was suspended. However, things could be different next season as both players could be playing for the LA Lakers. 

NBA suspension could open Giannis Antetokounmpo Lakers' move

Giannis Antetokounmpo hints LeBron James linkup after girlfriend admits to being a Lakers fan

In a recent Instagram live video, Giannis Antetokounmpo's girlfriend Mariah Danae confessed that she was a Lakers fan while growing up as a kid. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been in prime form as they helped Lakers to the top of the Western Conference before the league was officially suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, LeBron James led the Lakers past Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks. NBA fans and experts claim that the race for the NBA MVP award is over with LeBron James in pole position to bag the award by a huge majority.

Giannis Antetokounmpo or LeBron James - Who should win the NBA MVP award?

